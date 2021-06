Kevin Huerter showcased his talents to the entire Country on Sunday. Capital Region fans know what Huerter is capable of doing, and the Hawks and their fans know what the former Shen standout is capable of doing, and now everyone else knows too. Huerter put his team on his back and carried them to a win in game 7 in the Eastern Conference Finals. No matter what, Huerter is putting himself in great position to get a big pay day in the off-season, whether it’s with Atlanta or with another team. There will be plenty of interest from teams around the NBA.