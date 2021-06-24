ELLA'S FLATS® Launches in Hundreds of Publix in South Florida

I'm an Ohio Native and resided in the Buckeye State for the first 27 years of my life. In June of 2017, my boyfriend, Mike, and I moved to beautiful downtown St. Petersburg (job relocation for him- I didn't take much convincing) and we have reveled in every incredible moment of our journey here. I have a genuine passion for cooking and a love affair with food- I'm deeply infatuated with the art, experimentation and theatrics of it all. On weekends (and when I'm not in the kitchen), Mike and I try to cross a restaurant, brewery, cocktail bar, and local event (or two) off of our ever-growing list of places to experience in our fabulous city.