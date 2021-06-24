Cancel
NHL

Canadiens frustrating Knights

By Associated Press
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 5 days ago

MONTREAL – Canadiens defenseman Erik Gustafsson enjoys the notion of the Vegas Golden Knights showing signs of frustration in being pushed to the brink of elimination in their Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series. That's what happens when most everyone discounted Montreal's chances before the series began. “We were kind of...

www.journalgazette.net
Cole Caufield
Peter Deboer
Corey Perry
Brayden Mcnabb
#Stanley Cup#The Golden Knights
