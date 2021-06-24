Canadiens frustrating Knights

Here are five things you should know about Game 1 of the Canadiens-Golden Knights NHL semifinal playoff series Monday (9 p.m., CBC, SN, TVA Sports, TSN 690 Radio, 98.5 FM). How they got there: The Canadiens rallied from a 3-1 deficit in the first round and went on to upset the North Division-leading Toronto Maple Leafs in seven games. The Canadiens, who were the last team to qualify for the playoffs, carried the momentum into the division final and swept the Winnipeg Jets in four games. The Canadiens had the second-best defensive record in the playoffs, allowing only 2.18 goals a game. The Golden Knights had a rally of their own as they defeated Colorado in the six-game West final after the Avalanche won the first two games. Vegas beat Minnesota in seven games in the first round.