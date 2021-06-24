Langoustine, lobster and crab: Summer living requires seafood

After spending a year in lockdown, many people in the US want a change of scenery. In 2020, the states that people moved to most included Florida, Maine, and North Carolina for their long coastlines and beautiful scenery. As a result of spending an upsetting amount of time in front of the TV and relying on an evening walk to fulfill the day, it seems that a large portion of the population wants to move to the beach! Re-watching Game of Thrones for the third time isn't as satisfying as it should be, but moving to the waterfront might be, and it's easier than you think!