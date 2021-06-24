Cancel
Cell Phones

Nokia G20 launches in the US for $199

By Sagar
gsmarena.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nokia G20 announced in April has debuted in the US. It's priced at $199 and comes in a single 4GB/128GB memory configuration with two color options - Night and Glacier. You can buy one starting July 1 through the company's official website. The Nokia G20 is powered by the...

www.gsmarena.com
#Smartphone#Android 11#Nokia G20#Usb C
Cell Phonestechinvestornews.com

OnePlus Nord N200 launching as a T-Mobile US exclusive

T-Mobile, the popular (un)carrier from the US has announced that it's launching the OnePlus Nord N200. It'll be available to both T-Mobile brand customers[IMAGE]. In the States, it'll be the only carrier to launch the Nord N200, and it's the first official word we've seen that the N200 even exists, although rumours have been aplenty.
Cell Phonesreviewjournal.com

Responsible gaming mobile app launches in US

A new mobile app designed to be an educational resource on safe gambling habits has launched in the U.S. The Gamble Responsibly America app is billed as a first-in-the-U.S. resource for anyone seeking information on responsible gambling or insight into their own behavior, according to the Entain Foundation U.S., which launched the app Tuesday.
Worldtelecoms.com

Nokia brings 5G FWA to Oman

Finnish kit vendor Nokia has helped Ooredoo Oman to offer 4G and 5G fixed wireless access to its customers. The work started earlier this year and today they announced the availability of FWA throughout Oman. Apparently this equates to just 15,00 premises initially, with 3k more in city centres to follow. It’s still not immediately obvious what the case for FWA in urban environments is, however, as that where proper fixed line connections tend to occur, but maybe not in Muscat, or wherever.
Businesstelecoms.com

Nokia opens its first OpenRAN centre in the US

Finnish kit vendor Nokia has made sure to get a piece of US OpenRAN mania by opening a facility dedicated to it in Dallas. In common with the many other such things sprouting like wildflowers wherever governments have made encouraging noises about OpenRAN, Nokia’s Collaboration And Testing Center is designed as a place where various RAN stakeholders can get together, compare antenna sizes and generally chat about how to make this OpenRAN business work.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Affordable Nokia 105 4G and Nokia 110 4G officially introduced

Nokia is mostly about affordable handsets these days. After introducing the entry-level 5G-enabled XR20 smartphone, the Finnish company is now back with a duo of feature phones that cost less than €50: Nokia 105 4G and Nokia 110 4G. These basic phones do not use KaiOS and that's probably something...
Businessmobileworldlive.com

HMD deepens Nokia alliance into IoT

HMD Global bolstered its partnership with Nokia and struck a collaboration with consultancy CGI to boost its enterprise IoT offering, in a bid to meet growing demand from customers for 5G and global connectivity systems. The updated partnership involves HMD Global employing Nokia’s Worldwide IoT Network Grid Technology (WING) technology,...
Cell Phoneslifewire.com

Nokia Brings the Budget-Friendly G20 to the US

Nokia is finally bringing its affordable G20 to the US, promising two years of updates and a battery designed to last as long as three days on a single charge. The Nokia G20 is the latest of Nokia’s smartphones to make the jump to the US market, and it’s one that consumers may want to keep an eye on if they are looking for an affordable option. According to ArsTechnica, the G20 will retail for just $199 and include up to three days of battery life when fully charged. It is currently set to arrive in the US on July 1.
Technologythepaypers.com

Fintech Raisin launches in the US

Fintech Raisin and US-based MapleMark Bank have announced the launch of Raisin’s patented term deposits technology on MapleMark Bank’s digital platform, according to the official press release. By integrating the Raisin Savings-as-a-Service software, MapleMark Bank becomes the first Raisin US-based partner bank to offer clients term deposits that can be...
Cell Phonesxda-developers

The Nokia G20 comes to the U.S. as a budget phone with a low price tag

After launching the Nokia G20 in Europe earlier this year, HMD Global is now bringing the device to the US market. The budget-friendly device offers 4G connectivity, an HD+ display, a quad-camera setup, a massive battery, and a bloat-free user experience. Nokia G20: Specifications. SpecificationNokia G20. Dimensions & Weight. 164.9...
Cell Phonesnewslanes.com

Google Launches a New Medical App—Outside the US

Billions of times each year, people turn to Google’s web search box for help figuring out what’s wrong with their skin. Now, Google is preparing to launch an app that uses image recognition algorithms to provide more expert and personalized help. A brief demo at the company’s developer conference last month showed the service suggesting several possible skin conditions based on uploaded photos.
Technologyallaboutwindowsphone.com

Rafe Blandford and the Nokia era

Do you have fond memories of the name Nokia? Adrian Hughes and Justin Cohen, life-long Nokia fans, delve deep into the phones, tablets and other weird and wonderful gadgets that once made Nokia a household name. Also join them for candid interviews with people behind-the-scenes at the tech giant, and discover for yourself what really made Nokia so special.
Electronicsthefastmode.com

Nokia Launches Latest Range of AirScale 5G Portfolio Powered ReefShark SoC

Nokia on Thursday announced the global launch of its latest range of industry-leading AirScale 5G products covering baseband, remote radio heads, and massive MIMO active antennas with digital beamforming. The innovative solutions are powered by the latest generation of Nokia’s ReefShark System-on-Chip (SoC) chipsets and deliver the highest capacity and...
BusinessElectronicsWeekly.com

The Nokia Rocky Horror Show

Back in 2010 the Nokia horror story was beginning. At its peak the company was the world’s most valuable brand with a market cap of almost $200 billion. In 2010, however, failure to produce a rival to the iPhone resulted in the axe for Nokia CEO Olli-Pekka Kallasvuo. At that...
Cell Phonesscoopsquare24.com

Nokia G20 US edition will come with a MediaTek chipset

While MediaTek may have overtaken Qualcomm as the largest mobile chip vendor, the Chinese chip maker has little to no presence in the United States. The majority of smartphones available in the US market run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon lineup. Having said that, only a handful of phones in the country sport MediaTek chipsets. The latest MediaTek powered device in the US will be the Nokia G20. It is scheduled to come sometime next week after being released in the European market.
Cell Phoneshackaday.com

LoRa Messenger In Nokia’s Shell

The arrival of LoRa a few years ago gave us at last an accessible licence-free UHF communication protocol with significant range. It’s closed-source, but there are plenty of modules available so it’s found its way into a variety of projects in our community over the years. Among them we’ve seen a few messaging devices, but none quite so slick as [Trevor Attema]’s converted Nokia E63 BlackBerry-like smartphone. The original motherboard with its cellphone radio and Symbian-running processor have been tossed aside, and in its place is a new motherboard that hooks into the Nokia LCD, keypad, backlighting and speaker. To all intents and purposes from the outside it’s a Nokia phone, but one that has been expertly repurposed as a messenger.
Benzinga

Why Goldman Sachs Upgraded Nokia

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) shares gained 9% on Friday after the popular Reddit stock landed a high-profile Wall Street upgrade. The Analyst: Goldman Sachs analyst Alexander Duval upgraded Nokia from Neutral to Buy and raised his price target from $4.90 to $6.50. The Thesis: Duval said Nokia has lagged competitor Telefonaktiebolaget...