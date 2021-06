Lenovo ThinkPad P1 is the portable workstation that we liked the most of the new solutions that the Chinese firm has presented to renew a catalog focused on remote work. It has been a long time since we handled bulky workstations in the form of PC towers full of cables that took up a good part of the desk. Or in a portable format, very chubby and heavy. The new generations of work machines are something else and, while maintaining performance, they approach the design of consumer notebooks and offer a great mobility.