Google releases Android 12 Beta 2.1 with bug fixes

gsmarena.com
 6 days ago

At this point we're well into Android 12 public beta territory, following a few months of developer-only releases. And today Google has outed the Android 12 Beta 2.1, which, as the small increment implies, is all about fixing bugs in Android 12 Beta 2, released earlier. The Beta 2.1 fixes...

www.gsmarena.com
#Android Beta#Android Phone#Weather#Pixel
Check your Android phone! These 5 popular apps must be deleted immediately

Android users should check their phones immediately to ensure they don’t have any of these malware-packed apps installed on their devices. The latest attack, discovered by the team at Bitdefender, shows hackers are relying on new methods to try and gain access to devices and all the highly personal data we store on them. Those targeted by these malicious apps could see private text messages and even bank account details sent straight to criminals without ever noticing an attack has taken place. With Google’s Play Store now far more secure it’s getting harder for cyber thieves to sneak malicious software onto this hugely popular marketplace.
Cell Phonestechnonu.com

Why should you delete Google Maps right now from your Android mobile and install the 'Go' version?

There is no doubt that Google Maps is one of the essential applications of our smartphone. Not just because of the priceless information it provides us on maps, but because of all that legion of extras that range from establishments, businesses, companies, recommendations, photos, community opinions and a long etcetera. The problem is that as it accumulates more and more functionalities, the application becomes larger, not only in size in gigabytes that occupy the memory of our terminal, but also in system resources, processor power, efficiency of RAM and even mAh. battery. Now, are you really using its full potential or have you been left alone with the essentials for a long time? Simplify and save problems That of “keeping the essentials” comes to mean that we take Google Maps and remove any function that is not the original one of the Google application, that is, its performance as a GPS tool: both to see where it is. point to which we have to go, how to get there by tracing a route and little else. Do you really need everything else when we have Google that provides us with practically the same information? If the answer is no, then you have to take Google Maps right now and uninstall it … to download Google Maps Go. This release is a smaller, trimmed and efficient version that will make your Android mobile look like the latest generation: the maps will move more fluidly, we can generate routes in record time and feel that everything on the screen is moving at the right speed. That, as many of you will know, is because we are facing a version published by Google for devices with fairly trimmed hardware. With Google Maps Go you will have ONLY what you need as a GPS tool, with all the important information from the maps and the same layers of information, from standard to satellite, traffic, public transport and relief, which were the first to arrive with the platform. And most importantly, with the fully functional navigator part to go in the car with the maximum security that we will arrive without detours and taking into account the traffic conditions. Another thing is that you want to take the full version and run the risk that, as the months go by and more and more functions are added, Google Maps will end up eating the performance, memory and battery of your smartphone.
Cell Phonesmspoweruser.com

Edge Beta 92 now available for Android

Some weeks after releasing the Edge Canary and Edge Dev builds, Microsoft has now released an update to the Beta channel for their new Edge browser to the Google Play Store. The Edge Beta channel browser is now built on Chromium 92, and should be a more stable version of the browser than the Canary and Dev versions, being updated only every 4 weeks.
Cell Phonesdroid-life.com

End-to-End Encryption Exits Beta for Google Messages

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Google introduced end-to-end encryption for one-on-one conversations in beta inside the Messages app last November. This week, the feature has apparently exited beta, available to all inside of the app via the Chat Features menu. There’s no need to do anything, it’s just there.
Cell Phonesjioforme.com

Google Pixel Stand 2 Wireless Charger with Cooling Fan on Android 12 Beta 2 Cord: Report

The Google Pixel Stand for wireless charging is reported to be used repeatedly on future Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices. The Pixel Stand is not only a pseudo-smart display with a phone stand, Google Photos digital frame and Google Assistant, but also acts as a 10W wireless charger. The next generation of Pixel Stand was discovered in the Android 12 Beta 2 code featured at the Google I / O event last month. The Pixel Stand 2 can also be equipped with the included Pixel smartphone and a fan that helps cool the stand.
Softwaremakeuseof.com

Microsoft Edge Beta Is Coming to Android

Microsoft is bringing the whole gamut of Edge browsers onto Android devices, but there was always one entry missing: the Beta version. Now, Microsoft is fixing this problem by releasing the Edge Beta build onto the Google Play store. Microsoft Edge Beta, Now Mobile. Microsoft released the app just now....
Cell Phonestechnewstube.com

Latest Apple Music Beta for Android Adds Spatial and Lossless Audio

When Apple last week launched Spatial Audio and Lossless Audio for Apple Music, it said that the new features would be "coming soon" to Android. Now, the company has released a new ‌Apple Music‌ beta for the rival mobile platform that brings support for both features. As per the changelog for the release,…
Cell Phonesandroidpure.com

How to fix the Google Keeps Stopping error on your Android phone

So, you may have gotten the Google Keeps Stopping error on your Android phone’s homescreen. There is no reason to worry, because you are not alone. It appears that several users around the world are affected by this issue. In fact, one of my phones had the problem too. Guess who turned out to be the culprit? It was none other than the Google app.
Softwarenationalcybersecuritynews.today

Microsoft releases Edge Dev build 93.0.916.1 with a bunch of bug fixes

It’s a new week, which means it’s time for a new Edge Dev build. Today, build 93.0.916.1 is heading out to Dev channel users, and there isn’t much in the way of features. This is the second release for version 93, which was released last week and brought with it improvements for macOS users such as support for biometric authentication when auto-filling content, and more. There were a few PWA improvements as well.
Cell Phonesarxiv.org

AndroR2: A Dataset of Manually Reproduced Bug Reports for Android Applications

Tyler Wendland, Jingyang Sun, Junayed Mahmud, S. M. Hasan Mansur, Steven Huang, Kevin Moran, Julia Rubin, Mattia Fazzini. Software maintenance constitutes a large portion of the software development lifecycle. To carry out maintenance tasks, developers often need to understand and reproduce bug reports. As such, there has been increasing research activity coalescing around the notion of automating various activities related to bug reporting. A sizable portion of this research interest has focused on the domain of mobile apps. However, as research around mobile app bug reporting progresses, there is a clear need for a manually vetted and reproducible set of real-world bug reports that can serve as a benchmark for future work. This paper presents ANDROR2: a dataset of 90 manually reproduced bug reports for Android apps listed on Google Play and hosted on GitHub, systematically collected via an in-depth analysis of 459 reports extracted from the GitHub issue tracker. For each reproduced report, ANDROR2 includes the original bug report, an apk file for the buggy version of the app, an executable reproduction script, and metadata regarding the quality of the reproduction steps associated with the original report. We believe that the ANDROR2 dataset can be used to facilitate research in automatically analyzing, understanding, reproducing, localizing, and fixing bugs for mobile applications as well as other software maintenance activities more broadly.
Cell Phonesbolnews.com

Android 12 Beta becomes the most downloaded beta ever

Just a month after its release, Android 12 Beta becomes the most downloaded beta version in the history of Android. Google released the first Beta version of Android last month and recently released the Beta2 version. Vice president of Android projects, Dave Burke, revealed in a tweet that the beta version of Android 12 had become the most downloaded/installed test version in Android history.
Computersnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Mozilla releases Firefox 89..1 for desktop with bug fixes

Mozilla released an unscheduled update to variation 89..1 for the Firefox browser for Home windows, macOS, and Linux throughout the working day. Today’s update only involves enhancements, bug fixes, and stability enhancements, so no new features are predicted. With this update, Mozilla closes the vulnerability CVE-2021-29968. Specifics about the shut protection breach can be found right here. People who have set up an more mature edition of Firefox will quickly receive the update. The update can be downloaded from Aid -> Through Firefox -> Update to variation 89..1 it can also be loaded manually. You can uncover additional facts about this update underneath or on Mozilla.
Cell Phonesretailcrowd.co.uk

The second beta of Android 12 comes with many changes

These also affect express settings as well as personal data protection. During the Google I/O conference, we reported on the launch of the first preview of the upcoming Android, and quickly discussed the most important details. Now the second beta has arrived, which can also be downloaded on supported devices, but more importantly, what changes the company is trying to better serve users.
Softwarenationalcybersecuritynews.today

Google Chrome Update for Windows, Mac, Linux Fixes Critical Zero-Day Bug

Google Chrome stable channel users are receiving an update that rings along multiple security fixes. Update v86.0.4240.111 includes a fix for zero-day vulnerability CVE-2020-15999 discovered by a member in Google’s Project Zero team. This new zero-day vulnerability is reported to be a memory bug in the FreeType font rendering library. This was spotted being abused by a threat actor. Chrome users are recommended to install this latest update by going into the Help section.