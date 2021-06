Astro Boy is one of the animes that started it all. The first animated television show from Japan to hit Western screens, this show is regarded as the granddaddy of modern anime-based pop culture by many. And, Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that primarily deals in comics, video games, trading cards, and other pieces of "nerd" collectible history, has put a rare production cel from the show; onto their auction block! This item dates to somewhere between 1963 and 1966 and is a relic that should be given much respect. Prospective bidders have until 9:50 AM Central Time (or 10:50 AM Eastern Time) on Friday, June 25th, to place a bid on this piece from another time.