Android 12 beta 2.1 is released; update exterminates several bugs

By Alan Friedman
Phone Arena
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs is typical for a beta version of an upcoming new Android build, the software is far from being stable and we wouldn't suggest that Pixel users install the beta on a Pixel model that is used as their daily driver. In fact, Google is rolling out Android 12 Beta 2.1 which exterminates several bugs and will be coming soon to a Pixel 3, 3a, 4, 4a, or 5 series model. If you're already running a Developer Preview or Beta build, you will automatically receive an Over-the-Air (OTA) update containing beta 2.1.

www.phonearena.com
