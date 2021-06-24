Android 12 beta 2.1 is released; update exterminates several bugs

There is no doubt that Google Maps is one of the essential applications of our smartphone. Not just because of the priceless information it provides us on maps, but because of all that legion of extras that range from establishments, businesses, companies, recommendations, photos, community opinions and a long etcetera. The problem is that as it accumulates more and more functionalities, the application becomes larger, not only in size in gigabytes that occupy the memory of our terminal, but also in system resources, processor power, efficiency of RAM and even mAh. battery. Now, are you really using its full potential or have you been left alone with the essentials for a long time? Simplify and save problems That of “keeping the essentials” comes to mean that we take Google Maps and remove any function that is not the original one of the Google application, that is, its performance as a GPS tool: both to see where it is. point to which we have to go, how to get there by tracing a route and little else. Do you really need everything else when we have Google that provides us with practically the same information? If the answer is no, then you have to take Google Maps right now and uninstall it … to download Google Maps Go. This release is a smaller, trimmed and efficient version that will make your Android mobile look like the latest generation: the maps will move more fluidly, we can generate routes in record time and feel that everything on the screen is moving at the right speed. That, as many of you will know, is because we are facing a version published by Google for devices with fairly trimmed hardware. With Google Maps Go you will have ONLY what you need as a GPS tool, with all the important information from the maps and the same layers of information, from standard to satellite, traffic, public transport and relief, which were the first to arrive with the platform. And most importantly, with the fully functional navigator part to go in the car with the maximum security that we will arrive without detours and taking into account the traffic conditions. Another thing is that you want to take the full version and run the risk that, as the months go by and more and more functions are added, Google Maps will end up eating the performance, memory and battery of your smartphone.