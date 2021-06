Larian Studios hopes to have Baldur's Gate 3 ready for release in 2022. Earlier this month, Larian Studios' founder Swen Vincke spoke to GameSpot about Baldur's Gate 3, the long-awaited next installment of the popular Dungeons & Dragons video game series. Vincke confirmed that the game wouldn't be released in 2021, but that Larian hoped to have it finished and ready for players by the end of next year. "It's not going to release this year for sure," Vincke told GameSpot. "But we're working very hard on getting everything in there. It's a very big game and it deserves to have development time. We would be happy if we can manage to release it next year. We're aiming for it. That's no guarantee, but we're definitely aiming for it."