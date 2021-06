There are so many good reasons to upgrade your router, not the least of which is the fact that many cable ISPs charge a rental fee for the one they provide. So just upgraded for that reason alone can save you money in the long run. Another good reason is upgrading to Wi-Fi 6, the latest and greatest Wi-Fi protocol. Grab TP-Link's Archer AX21 AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 router available at a Prime Day price of $79.99. This is a deal that will disappear at the end of Amazon's big savings event. It's also $10 better than any previous deal and $20 off the router's regular price.