Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

More Than Half Of U.S. Buildings Are In Places Prone To Disaster, Study Finds

capradio.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than half of the buildings in the contiguous U.S. are in disaster hotspots, a new study finds. Tens of millions of homes, businesses and other buildings are concentrated in areas with the most risk from hurricanes, floods, wildfires, tornadoes and earthquakes. The findings underscore how development patterns exacerbate damage...

www.capradio.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Use#Real Estate#U S#Hurricanes#Built Environment#Zillow#Siders#Californians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Earthquakes
News Break
Economy
News Break
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsForeign Policy

Study Finds Nearly 1 in 3 U.S. Diplomats Eyeing the Exit Door

New research has found that nearly a third of the U.S. State Department’s diplomats and professional support staff are considering leaving the department and are actively looking for new jobs, pointing to a crisis of morale and management inside America’s diplomatic corps. The study, conducted by a team of graduate...
POTUSWashington Times

U.S. sends less than half of 80 million promised vaccines by deadline

The Biden administration failed to export 80 million COVID-19 vaccines by the end of June, as promised, but officials on Thursday said doses have been assigned to nations and will arrive once recipients clear bureaucratic hurdles. Mr. Biden’s coronavirus coordinator, Jeff Zients, said the administration will have shipped 40 million...
Environmentq957.com

Persistent Drought Affects More Than Half of U.S.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A major heatwave is affecting the Pacific Northwest of the United States, but the stretch of unusually hot and dry weather is just the latest addition to drought conditions the country has been experiencing since late 2020. The extreme circumstances have spurred demand for water...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Flesh eating parasites multiplying across US due to climate crisis

Experts have warned that climate crisis and land-use changes could be creating a conducive environment for flesh-eating leishmania parasites to infect more people in the US.Numerous studies by climate researchers across the world have already highlighted the increasing risk of insect and pest-borne tropical diseases spreading to temperate and colder parts of the world like Europe and parts of the US with rising global temperatures.As the climate crisis continues, scientists say tropical parasites, such as the one that causes leishmaniasis, may gain more favourable habitats, expanding access to immunologically naive hosts, and may even develop longer and more intense transmission...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Study: U.S. life expectancy fell by more than a year in 2020

COVID-19 deaths were associated with a decline in U.S. life expectancy by more than a year in 2020, according to new research published Thursday. Driving the news: The study, published in the journal, JAMA Network Open, found that people of color were disproportionately impacted. Compared to white people, the reduction in life expectancy is three times larger for Latinos and twice as large for Black people.
SocietyPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Over 1 Million Nonbinary Adults Live in the U.S., Study Finds

A groundbreaking study by the Williams Institute has found there are more than 1 million nonbinary adults currently living in the United States. The term is used to describe people who don’t identify only as male or female. “That number says, ‘This is part of who you’re talking about when executive orders are signed to protect people against discrimination,’” Bianca Wilson, one of the study’s authors, was quoted saying. As The Washington Post notes, that number is just short of the population of Dallas. The study found that most nonbinary adults in the U.S. are young, white, and reside in urban areas. Many also were found to struggle with mental health and psychological distress, and more than half said they had been physically or sexually assaulted. “Research has shown that the stress from being a minority — stress from being a sexual and gender minority in particular — is related to psychological distress,” Wilson said.
Environmentcapradio.org

Climate Change And Heat Waves Have Brutal Effect On U.S. Cities' Infrastructure

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. After a brutal heatwave in the Pacific Northwest, NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks with Vivek Shandas of Portland State University about the impact climate change is having on cities. Transcript. LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:. Buckled roadways, melted electrical cables, public transit shutdowns - the...
SciencePosted by
Daily Mail

Icebergs nearly as tall as the Eiffel Tower flowed more than 3,000 miles down from Canada to the Florida Keys nearly 30,000 years ago, study finds

Giant icebergs could be seen floating off the coast of Florida just over 30,000 years ago, a new study has found. The 1,000-ft bergs - approaching the size of the Eiffel Tower - flowed more than 3,000 miles from Canada, and reached as far south as the Florida Keys, according to research published in Nature Communications.
Futurity

More than half of the world’s rivers run dry now and then

Researchers have found in a new study that between 51 and 60% of the 64 million kilometers (about 39.77 million miles) of rivers and streams on Earth that they studied periodically stop flowing, or run dry for part of the year. The study is the first-ever empirically grounded effort to...
Public HealthPosted by
The US Sun

Fauci U-turns on masks AGAIN as he says fully-vaccinated Americans should wear face coverings in areas with low jab rate

DR ANTHONY Fauci has flip-flopped on masks once again, telling fully vaccinated people living in areas with low vaccination rates that they should still wear face coverings. Fauci made the remarks during an appearance on NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday after host Chuck Todd asked him if he'd wear a mask in a city such as Biloxi, Mississippi.
Businessleedaily.com

Social security Cost of living adjustment- Latest update!

It is no secret that Social Security is poorly capitalized, and many Americans struggle to get through their monthly income controls. Here are the recent abouts and happenings with COLA!. Inflation problem in America. Americans are confronted with the bitter reality of rising inflation. Consumer prices increased by 0.6 percent...
Virginia StatePosted by
Evie M.

You cannot "gift" marijuana in Virginia like in Washington D.C.

With the legalization of small amounts of recreational marijuana in Virginia as of July 1, there have been a lot of questions about what's allowed and what's not. Fortunately, news sources and Virginian officials, including local police departments, have been making it pretty easy to know how to be a responsible marijuana user in Virginia.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

China's Xi throws down gauntlet to US

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s speech commemorating the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has drawn enormous attention. Much of this attention has focused on the part in which Xi warned that China will not be “bullied, oppressed, or subjugated,” and that anyone who dares to try “will find their heads bashed bloody against a great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people.” The speech has been characterized as “defiant” and “fiery.”
Posted by
Desiree Peralta

New Jersey started distributing $500 stimulus checks to thousands of households around the state

The state Department of Treasury said Friday that the first 51,000 rebate checks would be mailed to some of the more than 760,000 eligible families. Under the $46.4 billion state budget approved by Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday, couples earning less than $150,000 with at least one dependent child and individuals earning less than $75,000 with at least one dependent kid are eligible for income tax rebates of up to $500.
Public Healthcapradio.org

U.S. Pandemic Restrictions Remain In Place On International Travelers

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Many things are getting back to normal this summer. But so far, foreign tourists are not being allowed into the U.S., and that's hurting communities and businesses dependent on them. Follow us for more stories like this. CapRadio provides a trusted source...
Environmentscitechdaily.com

Threat of Sudden Destruction of Coastal Cities: Humanity Does Not Have Effective Tools to Resist the Tsunami

This threatens with sudden destruction of coastal cities and numerous human casualties. An international team of scientists from 20 countries identified 47 problems that hinder the successful prevention and elimination of the consequences of the tsunami. Based on the carried out analysis, the world’s leading experts on natural hazards have outlined directions for further scientific research. The research group’s review is published in a special issue of the Frontiers in Earth Science.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

US left Afghan airfield at night, didn’t tell new commander

BAGRAM, Afghanistan (AP) — The U.S. left Afghanistan’s Bagram Airfield after nearly 20 years by shutting off the electricity and slipping away in the night without notifying the base’s new Afghan commander, who discovered the Americans’ departure more than two hours after they left, Afghan military officials said. Afghanistan’s army...
AstronomyThe Weather Channel

Mystery Deepens as New Study Indicate that Underground Lakes on South Pole of Mars May Not be Real

Subsurface lakes found under Mars' south pole, using data from the European Space Agency's Mars Express orbiter, may not really be lakes at all, argue researchers. Two research teams in 2018, working on data from the Mars Express orbiter announced a surprising discovery: Signals from a radar instrument reflected off the red planet's south pole appeared to reveal a liquid subsurface lake.

Comments / 0

Community Policy