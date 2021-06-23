Shark Tank India Registration Begin, How To Participate In Shark Tank India: Here’s the Complete Guide!
Sony TV is coming up soon with the new show named “Shark Tank” which is going to be aired soon with its first season in India. Shark Tank is the USA show which will be going to be sired with 12 seasons successfully. The participation registration is open and the channel also released a room video of the show. The promo video of the show has been created a buzz over social media and the user are keep on sharing about the fresh and new show on their accounts. This also raises the question of whether normal people can be a part of the show.getindianews.com