Microsoft will be announcing its next Windows update on June 24. The upcoming OS is tipped to be called Windows 11. Ahead of the launch, the first Windows 11 build has already leaked online, showing the first look of the upcoming operating system. The taskbar is now centered. However, there is an option to move them all back to the left-hand side. It also has the fly-out Start Menu, just like we’ve seen with the now-defunct Windows 10X. More features of the upcoming OS are being discovered from the leaked build as we head towards the official launch.