The Stellar price slips to $0.26 and in the nearest term, the coin may likely create a new low or recover from slippery. XLM/USD is experiencing a severe fall beneath the long-term support at $0.26, which is now, subject to the price actions below the 9-day and 21-day moving averages over the past few days of trading. At the time of writing, the coin may be losing momentum to the lower side of the descending channel along with a potential price surge, if bulls failed to push the Stellar price upward.