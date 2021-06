All tropical storm warnings have been discontinued as Danny moves away and weakens, and so we can now look forward to a calmer and more sunny Tuesday. We could see an isolated shower or storm come in off the Atlantic in the morning, but other than that, we should see a good bit of sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs will top out in the upper 80s, still a few degrees below normal for late June. Rain chances head up as the week goes on, and it’s conceivable that this could end up being the driest day of the week, so try to take advantage where you can.