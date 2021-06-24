Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Norden, SD

Area Baseball: Lake Norden, Volga amateurs collect EDL victories

Watertown Public Opinion
 5 days ago

LAKE NORDEN — A six-run fifth inning powered the Lake Norden Lakers to a 13-7 Eastern Dakota League amateur baseball win over the Hamlin Chargers on Wednesday. The outburst snapped a 4-4 tie and helped the Lakers improved to 6-3 overall and 5-2 in the EDL. Lake Norden collected 12...

www.thepublicopinion.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bryant, SD
City
Volga, SD
City
Lake Norden, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Area Baseball#Edl#The Lake Norden Lakers#Eastern Dakota League#Chargers#Cw Ravens#Flandreau#Volga Post 114#American Legion Baseball#Flandreau Chester
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Fountain Lake, ARMalvern Daily Record

Warriors split victories at Fountain Lake

The Ouachita Warriors finally made their return to baseball competition Tuesday but split victories on the diamond during an intense encounter on the road in “Cobra Country” against the Fountain Lake Cobras. In the first game, the Warriors soared to a 11-run double-digit victory against the Fountain Lake Cobras. During...
Coon Rapids, IAcarrollspaper.com

Area baseball briefs

Both teams played a close three innings before Coon Rapids-Bayard was able to plate five runs in the top of the fourth inning to take a commanding 9-1 lead at that time. CR-B added three more runs in the fifth, while Glidden-Ralston scored one run in the bottom of the fifth, but that wasn’t enough to extend the game.
Milroy, MNMarshall Independent

SUNDAY AMATEUR BASEBALL: Milroy Irish take out Mountain Lake 26-5

MILROY — The Milroy Irish amateur baseball team defeated Mountain Lake 26-5 in seven innings on Sunday. Ben Heichel led the Irish with four hits and three RBI while Brady Lanoue had three hits and five RBI and Jake Plaetz had three hits and three RBI. Beau Priegnitz earned the...
Watertown, SDgowatertown.net

Weekend Amateur Baseball Roundup

WATERTOWN, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) — Here is the area amateur baseball roundup for Monday, June 14th. Weekend scores sent to us at GoWatertown.net. Lake Norden would knock down 16 hits en route to an 8-6 win over Clark Friday night. Mich Tulson would collect four hits and three RBI’s while Nolan Burchill would pitch seven innings and strikeout 13 for the Lakers.
Alexandria, SDWatertown Public Opinion

Alexandria, Harrisburg teams top amateur baseball poll

The Alexandria Angels (Class B) and Harrisburg Hops (Class A) lead the first South Dakota Amateur Baseball Association poll of the 2021 season. • Class B — 1. Alexandria Angels; 2. Canova Gang; 3. Dell Rapids Mudcats; 4. Flandreau Cardinals; 5. Larchwood (Iowa) Diamonds; 6. Crofton (Neb.) Bluejays; 7. Mount Vernon Mustangs; 8. Plankinton Bankers; 9. Akron Rebels; 10. Lennox Only One Alpacas. Also receiving votes: Winner-Colome Pheasants.
Sandpoint, IDCoeur d'Alene Press

LEGION BASEBALL: Northern Lakes sweeps Sandpoint

RATHDRUM - The return of Tristan Clift to the mound - and a return to strong pitching and fielding - helped the host Mountaineers sweep Sandpoint in a class A North Idaho League Legion baseball doubleheader on Monday. Clift returned from an injury to pitch 4.1 innings of three-hit, one-run...
Washington, IAkciiradio.com

Demon Baseball Steals Road Victory Against Bears

The orange and black trailed most of the game on Friday, but delivered in the clutch and the Washington baseball team upended West Branch on the road with an 8-7 victory. As heard on KCII, the Bears (1-8) had a pair of early leads including putting up a five spot in the fourth thanks to a grand slam off the bat of Lucas Pierce to take a 7-2 advantage. The Demons got three of those runs back in the fifth with a two RBI single by Wilx Witthoft and a RBI walk by Isaac Vetter to make it 7-5. Down to their final shot in the seventh, Washington took advantage of a Bear error to plate three runs. Matt Wolf had a single to bring in a tally and eventually the winning run came around to score on a wild pitch. Reece Mayer was able to work around a jam in the bottom half to pick up the win. The senior recorded the final six outs without giving up a run or hit. Vetter started on the hill and tossed 3 2/3 innings giving up seven runs on 10 hits. Witthoft finished 3-for-4 with three RBI.
Iowa Falls, IAMessenger

Gael baseball team posts another victory

IOWA FALLS — For the second time in as many nights, the St. Edmond baseball squad used timely hitting and improved defense to post a victory and build momentum. Sophomore Tyler McDowell pitched a complete game, the Gaels committed only one error behind him, and the team belted out 12 hits in a 6-1 win over Iowa Falls-Alden.
kynt1450.com

South Central League Amateur Baseball

In South Central League amateur baseball on Friday, the Freeman Black Sox outscored Menno 11-8. Sunday night in league play, Freeman will visit the Yankton Lakers, Menno will host Lesterville, and Crofton plays at Wynot.
Castlewood, SDWatertown Public Opinion

Area Baseball: Castlewood-Clear Lake, Milbank split wild Legion twinbill

CASTLEWOOD — Castlewood-Clear Lake Post 250 and Milbank Post 9 split a wild American Legion Baseball doubleheader on Mnday. Booker Schooley’s game-winning walk-off single in the first game lifted Castlewood-Clear Lake to a 5-4 win and a 14-run outburst in the top of the 7th inning lifted Milbank to a 22-15 comeback win in the second game.
BaseballWorthington Daily Globe

Amateur baseball: Knutson twirls a gem, Bennett plays in fifth decade

Amateur baseball teams are getting into the swing of things here in mid-June, with the playoffs about a month away. But a few clubs struck out in a big way on Saturday. Defending Class C champion Fairmont and two other teams have already been eliminated from state-tournament consideration following a ruling at last weekend’s meeting of the Minnesota Baseball Association.
Pierz, MNBrainerd Dispatch

Amateur Baseball: Rocheleau’s 17 Ks helps Lakers in big win

PIERZ — Preston Rocheleau struck out 17 in eight innings pitched as the Pierz Lakers beat Opole 12-2 in eight innings in a Victory League game Sunday, June 13. Ryan Diers tallied three hits including a triple and finished with three RBIs for the Lakers. Peter Herman went 2-4 with...
Mount Vernon, SDYankton Daily Press

Amateur Baseball: Killer Tomatoes Clip Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON —A five-run seventh inning for Platte was enough to take down Mount Vernon 5-4 in Mount Vernon Thursday night. Richard Sternberg tallied two hits and drove one in for Platter. Hayden Kuiper added a pair of hits. Michael Buitenbos tallied a hit and two RBI and Hunter Hewitt one hit and one RBI. Ryan Allen added a hit and Derek Soukup one RBI.
BaseballCreston News Advertiser

Orient-Macksburg baseball looks for victories

Two late runs boosted Mormon Trail to a 3-1 win over visiting Orient-Macksburg Friday, June 11. Mormon Trail scored one in the fifth and six to gain the 3-1 lead. Orient-Macksburg’s run came in the sixth inning. Individual and team statistics were not available. Stanton exploded for 17 runs between...
Michigan StateUpNorthLive.com

Glen Lake baseball preps for return to state semifinals

LEELANAU COUNTY -- The high school baseball finals will take place later this week at Michigan State University and it will feature a team that is familiar with the MSU field but its been a few years. The Glen Lake Lakers last appeared in the Division 4 state semifinals back...
Saint Ignace, MIMarie Evening News

All-Straits Area Conference baseball teams selected

ST. IGNACE — Rudyard and Cheboygan both have four All-Straits Area Conference First Team selections in recent voting by league baseball coaches. Rudyard’s All-SAC First Team picks include junior EJ Suggitt (first base), freshman Cam Peterson (infield), junior Tate Besteman (outfield) and junior Brett Mayer (utility). The Bulldogs finished 18-12-1 overall before bowing out in the Division 4 regional finals.
Baseballorangeobserver.com

Observer All-Area teams: Baseball

After winning its first state title, TFA gets big honors in this year’s All-Area baseball teams. A year after the season was shortened by COVID-19, local high school teams took to the diamond and made the 2021 baseball season one to remember. From big plays to big games to a...
Yankton, SDYankton Daily Press

Amateur Baseball: Tappers Topple Lakers In All-Yankton Showdown

The Tappers used three big innings — countering the Lakers’ two — in a 14-8 victory in their all-Yankton South Central League amateur baseball battle on Thursday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium. The Tappers pounded out 16 hits, including a home run and two singles for Rand Thygeson....