Area Baseball: Lake Norden, Volga amateurs collect EDL victories

The orange and black trailed most of the game on Friday, but delivered in the clutch and the Washington baseball team upended West Branch on the road with an 8-7 victory. As heard on KCII, the Bears (1-8) had a pair of early leads including putting up a five spot in the fourth thanks to a grand slam off the bat of Lucas Pierce to take a 7-2 advantage. The Demons got three of those runs back in the fifth with a two RBI single by Wilx Witthoft and a RBI walk by Isaac Vetter to make it 7-5. Down to their final shot in the seventh, Washington took advantage of a Bear error to plate three runs. Matt Wolf had a single to bring in a tally and eventually the winning run came around to score on a wild pitch. Reece Mayer was able to work around a jam in the bottom half to pick up the win. The senior recorded the final six outs without giving up a run or hit. Vetter started on the hill and tossed 3 2/3 innings giving up seven runs on 10 hits. Witthoft finished 3-for-4 with three RBI.