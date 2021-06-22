Jennifer Nettles, Shane McAnally Team Up With Cracker Barrel To #CareItForward

Jennifer Nettles, hit songwriter Shane McAnally and CeCe Winans are all taking part in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's new Care It Forward initiative to demonstrate and inspire acts of care as the country emerges from a year of social isolation. These artists have been paired with aspiring artists to help coach, mentor and support them in the next steps of their careers after a year where nearly two-thirds of artists and creative workers surveyed by Americans for the Arts reported being fully unemployed because of COVID-19. Cracker Barrel is encouraging fans to use #CareItForward on social media to share their own acts of care and keep the positive momentum going.