Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Jennifer Nettles, Shane McAnally Team Up With Cracker Barrel To #CareItForward

By Music News
wivr1017.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Nettles, hit songwriter Shane McAnally and CeCe Winans are all taking part in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's new Care It Forward initiative to demonstrate and inspire acts of care as the country emerges from a year of social isolation. These artists have been paired with aspiring artists to help coach, mentor and support them in the next steps of their careers after a year where nearly two-thirds of artists and creative workers surveyed by Americans for the Arts reported being fully unemployed because of COVID-19. Cracker Barrel is encouraging fans to use #CareItForward on social media to share their own acts of care and keep the positive momentum going.

wivr1017.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cece Winans
Person
Shane Mcanally
Person
Jennifer Nettles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Instagram Tv#Music Business#Americans#Special Guest#Instagram Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicDaily Gate City

Jennifer Nettles belts out Broadway tunes on new album

Singing star Jennifer Nettles has realized one of her professional dreams with her new album, "Always Like New," which features American songbook classics from "Oh What a Beautiful Morning" from "Oklahoma," to " Wait for It" from "Hamilton." (June 25) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/
Celebritiesheraldstandard.com

Jennifer Nettles shines on "Always Like New"

As the lights prepare to shine brightly once again on Broadway, Jennifer Nettles showcases her love for the stage with a new Broadway-themed release. The Grammy-winning country star temporarily sidelines her twang and allows her incredible voice to carefully caress a collection of 10 Broadway classics for “Always Like New.”
MusicPosted by
The Boot

Kacey Musgraves’ ‘Pageant Material': All of the Songs, Ranked

Kacey Musgraves released her sophomore album, Pageant Material, on June 23, 2015. Working with, among others, Luke Laird, Shane McAnally and Brandy Clark, the prolific songwriter and now Grammy winner crafted the project's 14 traditional-sounding, but modernly crafted tracks. Musgraves worked with many of the same songwriters on Pageant Material...
Musicnewsmemory.com

Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne join Miley Cyrus for Pride Month concert

After months of livestreams and limited- capacity audiences, the pews at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium filled to capacity for a sparkled, sweaty night celebrating Pride Month with Miley Cyrus. And if you weren’t one of the few lucky thousand who scored a free ticket to the show, that’s OK. You...
EntertainmentKTTS

Jimmie Allen, Alan Jackson, Jennifer Nettles, Mickey Guyton to perform on ‘A Capitol Fourth’

Several country singers are among the lineup for PBS’ annual Fourth of July special A Capitol Fourth. Alan Jackson, Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton and Jennifer Nettles have all been announced as performers during the show, which will air on PBS on Sunday, July 4. Jackson will perform from the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, and Nettles will perform from the famed Town Hall in NYC’s Times Square with the Broadway Inspirational Voices. Allen and Guyton will take the stage in Washington, DC.
MusicPosted by
iHeartRadio

Carrie Underwood To Release 'My Savior: Live From The Ryman' DVD

Carrie Underwood is bringing her gospel album, My Savior, to your living room. As per a recent announcement, Underwood is dropping a performance DVD of her Easter concert, which was filmed at the iconic Nashville venue: Ryman Auditorium. My Savior: Live From the Ryman is scheduled to drop July 23 via Gaither Music Group in partnership with Capitol Records Nashville. It will include numbers like "Amazing Grace" and "How Great Thou Art," as well as duet performances with CeCe Winans and Needtobreathe's Bear Rinehart.
Musicsoundslikenashville.com

See Brooke Eden, Trisha Yearwood Flip a Country Classic for Pride Month

Country singer Brooke Eden helped celebrate Pride Month at the Grand Ole Opry this weekend, flipping a country classic on its head. The out-of-the-closet artist teamed up with Trisha Yearwood to re-imagine “She’s In Love With The Boy.”. Appearing on the historic live-radio program for a three-song set, Eden first...
MusicHuffingtonPost

Sugarland's Jennifer Nettles Takes Cues From Broadway On Her New Album

Jennifer Nettles would like her latest musical project to mark the start of a new era, both for herself and the theater world as a whole. The country artist, who is one half of the Grammy-winning duo Sugarland last week unveiled “Always Like New,” a 10-song collection of pieces from Broadway musicals like “My Fair Lady,” “Annie” and “Dear Evan Hansen.” The album’s centerpiece is a gender-swapped rendition of “It All Fades Away” from 2014's “The Bridges of Madison County,” performed in duet with Brandi Carlile.
MusicHuffingtonPost

Brooke Eden Shares What It Took To Come Out In Country Music: ‘It’s A Lot Harder’

Brooke Eden has spent the first half of 2021 reintroducing herself after a more than four-year hiatus. The Nashville singer-songwriter reemerged in the spotlight in February with a breezy, country-pop anthem, “No Shade,” her first new song since the 2016 EP “Welcome to the Weekend.” Two additional singles, “Sunroof” and “Got No Choice,” soon followed.
MusicCMT

Toby Keith, Loretta Lynn, Luke Combs Among ACM Honors Winners

The Academy of Country Music has revealed the recipients of its Special Awards for the Academy of Country Music Awards, to be feted at this year’s ACM Honors ceremony. Several artists, including Luke Combs, Toby Keith, Loretta Lynn, Dan+Shay, country trio Lady A and Rascal Flatts, are among the honorees.
Nashville, TNthecountrynote.com

“CMT Campfire Sessions: Kelsea Ballerini” Premieres TOMORROW at 9p/8c

NASHVILLE — Two-time GRAMMY®-nominated, multi-platinum songwriter and producer Kelsea Ballerini stars in this week’s installment of “CMT Campfire Sessions,” premiering tomorrow, July 8th at 9p/8c on CMT. Joined by two award-winning songwriters friends, Nicolle Galyon and Jimmy Robbins, Kelsea is the latest country superstar to bring fans fireside for an intimate night of swapping stories and songs around the campfire.
MusicBillboard

Metallica, George Strait & Eric Church to Headline ATLive: Exclusive

Produced by AMB Sports and Entertainment and presented by Mercedes-EQ, Strait will be joined by Eric Church and Caitlyn Smith on Nov. 5, while Cage the Elephant and Greta Van Fleet round out the Nov. 6 lineup. In perhaps a first, Strait and Metallica’s Lars Ulrich appear “together” in a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy