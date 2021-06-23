Bigg Boss Kannada 8 23 June 2021 full episode written update: Ready For Second Innings!

The episode starts with Virendra as he is trying to explain to Sakshi that Purvi was suffering from back pain last night so he came to her for helping her. He says if she doesn’t believe in his words then she can call their maid and asks about it as she too prepared hot water for Purvi. He says that he will do the same if she will ever be in pain. He asks her to stop thinking nonsense. She says don’t blame her as his actions force her to think like that. She says that she sees everything that how she tries to meet Purvi daily.