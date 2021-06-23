Bigg Boss Kannada 8 23 June 2021 full episode written update: Ready For Second Innings!
The most controversial reality show "Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8" is again in the limelight of the news which is grabbing the attention of the viewers. The admirers were super excited after watching the Big Boss Kannada season 8 but due to the uprise of the second wave of Wuhanvirus, the reality show was stopped in the middle of it. The reality show is back with new energy for its fans and the name is also interesting as it called "Bigg Boss second innings". This show is telecasting today on Wednesday, 23rd June 2021.