Bigg Boss Kannada 8 23 June 2021 full episode written update: Ready For Second Innings!

By Alisha
getindianews.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe most controversial reality show “Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8” is again in the limelight of the news which is grabbing the attention of the viewers. The admirers were super excited after watching the Big Boss Kannada season 8 but due to the uprise of the second wave of Wuhanvirus, the reality show was stopped in the middle of it. The reality show is back with new energy for its fans and the name is also interesting as it called “Bigg Boss second innings”. This show is telecasting today on Wednesday, 23rd June 2021.

getindianews.com
Worldgetindianews.com

SAAKK: Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 22 June 2021 full episode written update: Shaurya’s bride change at the mandap!

Good evening readers, we are present here to provide the next written update of the serial “Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani” of 22nd June 2021. The story is going well and currently, the serial is having a wedding track of Shaurya and Anokhi. Shaurya and Anokhi are madly in love with each other and trying to make each other happy. Without wasting further time let’s check the update of the serial, the story begins with Shaurya who is asking Anokhi to sing a song. Anokhi says I cannot sing I am really sorry and I don’t fit here.
Theater & Dancegetindianews.com

Super Dancer Chapter 4 26th June 2021 Episode: Neetu Kapoor Appearance As Guest, Performances, Elimination Updates!

This time to increase the enthusiasm of the audience, as well as the contestants the veteran actor and everyone’s favorite talented actress Neetu Kapoor, will be present on the stage of SDC4 in the form of a special guest. Her name is enough to create chaos and the viewers can now expect that this weekend is going to super excited and fascinating and several astonishing dance presentations will be seen in today’s episode.
TV & Videosgetindianews.com

(BBK8) Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Elimination Today Episode 27th June 2021: No Elimination This Week!

For all the enthusiasts of the reality show “Bigg Boss Kananda”, we have brought you the written update of the upcoming episode tonight. The episode is going to fill with huge entertainment and arguments. The airing of the show has been created a buzz obe social media and the users are posting a lot about the show. This shows that it consists of drama and some real reactions of the inmates. The show will be going to be aired in Colors Kannada at 6 P.M.
Worldgetindianews.com

Kumkum Bhagya 28th June 2021 full episode written update: Abhi & Pragya meet again?

Another astonishing update of the daily soap “Kumkum Bhagya” is ready for the amusement of its audiences on 28th June 2021. In the upcoming episode of the serial, a big twist is waiting to grab the attention of the audience. There will be a twist that will completely change the story of the show. In the upcoming episode, viewers will watch that Pragya’s eyes are filled with tears even after a leap of 2 years Pragya is completely changed. She has changed herself to become modern and she even tries to change herself but her heart is still the same one and at the same time there are many old wounds on that old heart.
TV & Videosgetindianews.com

Punyashlok Ahilya Bai 28th June 2021 Written Episode Update: Ahilya Goes On A Fast!

Good evening readers, we know we are a bit late for the update of the next written episode of “Punyashlok Ahilya Bai” on 28th June 2021. The story of this historically based theme successfully grabs the attention of the viewers and the viewers do not want to miss any update of the serial. In the upcoming tracks, the viewers will see how Ahilya will keep fast for Khanderao on the occasion of Vat Savitri. Ahilya could not able to control her hunger. In the promo, Ahilya is taking the smell of food and thinks about that how she can able to complete her fast as she can not able to hold her hunger.
Celebritiesgetindianews.com

Kumkum Bhagya 2nd July 2021 full episode written update RHEA’s move end the relationship of RANBIR & PRACHI!

The episode begins with Daadi as she tells Abhi to make Tanu release from the jail but Abhi denies it. Dadi forces Abhi to bring Tanu back home. Abhi agrees with Dadi. Here, Aliya thinks to go with Abhi so that Tanu won’t reveal anything Abhi about Pragya. Abhi reaches the police station and gets angry at her. He says to her that how many times he asked her not to steal things. She gets angry hearing him and about to tell him about Pragya but Aliya comes there and stopped her from saying anything. Tanu asks Abhi to talk to the inspector and asks him to leave her. Abhi goes.
Celebritiescentralrecorder.com

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 Set to Start in September 2021! | Release Date

A lot has been revealed and still, a lot is still left to future revelations, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 is all set to premiere in September 2021. The dates haven’t yet decided for the same. But, one thing is for sure, the fans of Bigg Boss could witness fierce competition among contestants for voting and ultimately to win the title. If you are a fan of Bigg Boss Telugu, we have the latest updating that is surely in your interest. Read on to get to know.
TV & Videosgetindianews.com

Molkki, 24th June 2021, Written Episode Update, Sakshi’s Plan Goes Awry!

The episode starts with Virendra as he is trying to explain to Sakshi that Purvi was suffering from back pain last night so he came to her for helping her. He says if she doesn’t believe in his words then she can call their maid and asks about it as she too prepared hot water for Purvi. He says that he will do the same if she will ever be in pain. He asks her to stop thinking nonsense. She says don’t blame her as his actions force her to think like that. She says that she sees everything that how she tries to meet Purvi daily.
Celebritiesgetindianews.com

Indian Idol 12 Elimination 3rd July 2021: No Elimination Today Episode!

For all the enthusiasts of the singing reality show, we are here with the written update of tonight’s forthcoming episode of “Indian Idol season 12”. The show will be going to be stuffed with numerous entertaining content and tuneful voices. Tonight will a special guest from the Hindi film industry “Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha”. Both will going to be spread their glamour on the show tonight. The participants are all set to make the guests impress with their mesmerizing performances.
Celebritiesgetindianews.com

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Elimination 3rd July 2021: Nidhi Subbaiah Evicted From BBK8!

Bigg Boss Kannada is one of the most prominent and controversial reality shows which is getting huge popularity with positive comments from the viewers. The eighth season of the show is going on with full entertainment and amusement as the contestants are performing really well and new fights, zigzags, connections are taking place in the show which is building interest of the viewers for the show. Earlier the show was premiered on February 2021 but then got suspended on 8 May 2021 due to the continuously increasing case of Wuhanvirus. Now, the show has started again on June 23, 2021, with the new title “Bigg Boss Kannada 8 second innings”.
Celebritiesgetindianews.com

Super Singer 8 Elimination Today Episode 4th July 2021: Sudhakar Vs Aravindh Eviction This Week!

Star Vijay’s one of the most prominent and interesting reality show named “Super Singer 8” is ready to telecast its weekend episode to entertain the audience. It is a singing-based reality show which is going on really well. The show is all set to provide an amazing and fun episode to make the weekend more special for the viewers. The contestants are delivering fantastic and mind-blowing performances to impress the judges and their fans. Today’s episode is going to be filled with lots of fun and entertainment. The contestants are giving their best to stay in the game for a long time.
TV Showsgetindianews.com

Mr & Mrs Chinnathirai Season 3, 3rd July 2021, full episode, Celebrity Couples Perform Updates!

We are back with the written update of the prominent reality show named “Mr. & Mrs. Chinnathirai Season 3” that airs on Vijay Television every Saturday and Sunday at 06:30 PM. It is a couple-based reality that is going on really amazing and entertaining. As we all know that the show was suspended for some time due to the pandemic but now the show is back with a bang. The show has come with some new concepts and twists n turns. After seeing the latest promos, we felt that the upcoming episode is going to be super fun and amusing with new and interesting games.