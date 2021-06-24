Reports: NFL putting its scouting combine out for bid

Kaiir Elam’s scouting report — can the Florida CB emerge ahead of Derek Stingley Jr. to be the true CB1 heading into the 2022 NFL Draft?. Kaiir Elam might just be the best cornerback in the 2022 NFL Draft. I know that may sound brash in a class that boasts LSU star Derek Stingley Jr. and Cincinnati clamp machine Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner. But the Florida CB is right there with them, and he has the amalgamation of physical and mental traits to take his game to the next level in 2021. So, what does Elam’s scouting report say about where he is and where he can go?