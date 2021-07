When it comes to home renovations, we tend to focus on the inside of our homes, whether it’s a small tweak here and there or a full head-to-toe reno. If you’ve finished sprucing up your home’s interiors and you’re looking to give the exterior of your home a little bit of love, it’s worth taking a look at the exterior trends for 2021. Refreshing the outside of your home will not only add curb appeal to your home but there’s also a good chance that it will increase the value too, which, of course, is a huge plus if you’re looking to sell.