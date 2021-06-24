Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Equality act slams the door on religious freedom

By Star Parker
Huntsville Item
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Supreme Court's recent decision, Fulton v. Philadelphia, is justifiably getting mixed reviews. Catholic Social Services sued the city of Philadelphia, through the Philadelphia Archdiocese, for canceling its 50-year contract with the Catholic social services agency because it refuses to certify same-sex couples as foster families for the purpose of foster care.

www.itemonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Philadelphia, PA
Society
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Neil Gorsuch
Person
Clarence Thomas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Null#Religious Organizations#The Supreme Court#Css#Lgbtq#Christians#The Catholic Church#Harvard#Catholics#Democrats#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Politics
News Break
Religion
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
Congress & CourtsGazette

GUEST COLUMN: Congress should bar LGBTQ discrimination

Every June LGBTQ Americans and allies like me celebrate Pride Month. It allows us to reflect on the resilience, strength, and diversity of the LGBTQ community. In recent years major rulings from the U.S. Supreme Court have punctuated our celebrations. From the Obergefell decision providing marriage equality in 2015, to the Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Division decision in 2017 and the opinion Justice Neil Gorsuch drafted last year protecting LGBTQ members of the community from workplace discrimination.
Religionrecordpatriot.com

JOHN HARNISH: Celebrating Religious Freedom

In 1925 the great missionary E. Stanley Jones wrote a book entitled “The Christ of the Indian Road.”. It challenged the presumptions of western Christianity by inviting the readers to ask what the message of Christ might mean in India and through the lens of the Indian context. It was a radical idea at the time because many in India assumed Christianity was tied to the British empire or the American experience.
Los Angeles, CAAntelope Valley Press

Again the Supreme Court defends religious believers

When the nation’s highest court issued a 9-0 decision last week upholding a Catholic social-service agency’s right to participate in Philadelphia’s foster care program, it provoked a mordant comment from Case Western law professor Jonathan Adler:. “Supreme Court rules UNANIMOUSLY against Philadelphia in Fulton religious liberty case; opinion by [Chief...
Congress & CourtsUS News and World Report

Transgender Rights, Religion Among Cases Justices Could Add

WASHINGTON (AP) — A closely watched voting rights dispute from Arizona is among five cases standing between the Supreme Court and its summer break. But even before the justices wrap up their work, likely later this week, they could say whether they’ll add more high-profile issues to what already promises to be a consequential term, beginning in October.
Religionthecatholicthing.org

Fulton: fails to affirm religious freedom for all

While the Supreme Court in Fulton vindicated for now the rights of CSS and the foster families it serves, the decision was based on a technicality, which could easily be overcome should the city of Philadelphia decide to pursue its anti-free exercise ideology. The Court’s reliance on the technicality suggests it may not be prepared to protect religious freedom equality as intended by the Founders.
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

The Real Threat to American Catholicism

Should Catholics who support legal abortion receive Communion, or have they separated themselves from the body of Christ by departing from what the Church teaches? The question took on new urgency, at least for some of the country’s Catholic bishops, when Joe Biden, a practicing Catholic who has promised to protect legal abortion, was elected president. Church leaders were already alarmed by polls that seemed to show confusion among self-described Catholics about whether the Eucharist received at Mass is truly the body and blood of Christ (as Catholic doctrine holds). Now a Democratic victory threatened the progress that had been made against abortion during the term of President Donald Trump, and this after the bishops’ conference had declared abortion the most significant policy issue for Catholics—the “preeminent priority,” as José Gomez, the president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, put it at the conference’s meeting last November.
Congress & Courtsrealclearreligion.org

The Supreme Court Unanimously Protects Religious Foster Agencies

The Supreme Court’s unanimous decision in Fulton v. City of Philadelphia is proof positive that protecting religious liberty does not have to be controversial, and that there are commonsense solutions to hot-button debates. Making space for same-sex couples to foster does not mean you have to exclude “exemplary” foster parents like Sharonell Fulton, or force religious agencies to shut their doors. From the day this case began, Catholic Social Services’ position was clear: as a Catholic agency, it cannot endorse same-sex couples as foster parents. But this fact had never prevented a single same-sex couple from fostering. As the Supreme Court explained, “CSS seeks only an accommodation that will allow it to continue serving the children of Philadelphia in a manner consistent with its religious beliefs; it does not seek to impose those beliefs on anyone else.”
Austin, MNAustin Daily Herald

Letter to the Editor: Representative needs to believe in freedom, equality

The Department of Education (DOE) said on June 16 that transgendered students were protected under Title IX, a law that prohibits discrimination based on sex. This decision was announced after the Supreme Court ruled in 2020 that the protections in the Civil Rights Act extended to gay and transgendered students. The extension of Title IX to protect gay and transgendered students will keep Title IX in line with this Supreme Court ruling.
Religionmy40.tv

NC faith leaders call for support of Equality Act

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — More than 140 North Carolina faith leaders are calling on the state’s senators to support the passage of the Equality Act. The federal legislation would expand federal civil rights law to ban LGBTQ and gender identity discrimination in public accommodations. On Wednesday, North Carolina Attorney General...
NFLDaily Gazette

EDITORIAL: Marriage Equality Act: A celebration and a mission

“Ten years ago, NYS Senate passed #MarriageEquality & Gov. Cuomo signed the bill. We were together 31 years but wanted to make it official. We proposed to each other over Twitter, even though we were on one knee across from each other. Smiling face with smiling eyes. Of course we both said yes.”
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Dr. Robert Jeffress: Targeting religious liberty -- Why no faith is safe under the Biden administration

There is a case working its way through the court system right now focused on the Department of Education’s religious exemption to Title IX. A group of LGBTQ students is suing the federal government, arguing that the religious schools they attended discriminated against them. They want to overthrow the religious exemption, which would mean that religious colleges and universities nationwide would not be able to receive federal funds or federally backed student loans.