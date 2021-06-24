Equality act slams the door on religious freedom

Should Catholics who support legal abortion receive Communion, or have they separated themselves from the body of Christ by departing from what the Church teaches? The question took on new urgency, at least for some of the country’s Catholic bishops, when Joe Biden, a practicing Catholic who has promised to protect legal abortion, was elected president. Church leaders were already alarmed by polls that seemed to show confusion among self-described Catholics about whether the Eucharist received at Mass is truly the body and blood of Christ (as Catholic doctrine holds). Now a Democratic victory threatened the progress that had been made against abortion during the term of President Donald Trump, and this after the bishops’ conference had declared abortion the most significant policy issue for Catholics—the “preeminent priority,” as José Gomez, the president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, put it at the conference’s meeting last November.