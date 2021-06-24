Cancel
REI Adventures: Keeping The Focus On US Travel

By Everett Potter
 5 days ago
A few months ago, REI Adventures, the outdoor gear company that creates adventure trips around the globe, made a radical decision. They announced that from now on, the company would no longer offer international trips. Instead they would focus solely on domestic adventures. It was dramatic move, but given the demand for US travel in a post-pandemic world, maybe not all that surprising. I asked Justin Wood, REI Experiences director of product development and national sales, if he could tell me more about the company’s decision.

