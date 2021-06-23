Purple Please

The surreal vibrant purple sunsets here defy description. But what makes the sky purple instead of the typical orange and red? According to scientists, the colors we see in the sky depend on a process called “scattering” in which the color of light is affected by the wavelength of the light and the size of the particles in the air. Red has the longest wavelength, and its long path often blocks all other colors in the atmosphere, possibly the reason red and orange are the dominant colors of most sunsets. Meanwhile, violet or purple light has a shorter wavelength, but is scattered more easily through molecules in the air compared to other colors on the spectrum. However, because our eyes cannot see violet very well, the sky often appears blue. When the air is lacking molecules that would normally scatter the color away from our eyes, we are more likely to see violet hues. Purple skies are especially prevalent when the air is super-saturated with moisture and storm clouds (and often the sun) are low in the sky.