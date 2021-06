Fantasy Football Rule No. 1: Read and understand your league rules. When it comes to strategy sessions, we lead off with this each and every season and you would be amazed…literally amazed…as to how few people actually follow Rule No. 1. Amazed. You have seasoned fantasy football vets who think they know everything and just skim the basics while far too many novices walk in thinking, “how hard could it be?” and don’t even bother to look through the rules. These are your annoying idiots who are the first to ask if it’s a PPR league three rounds into the draft and argue with your commissioner midway through the season because they don’t agree with how playoff teams are determined.