New Albany, MS

772 St. Hwy 15 North, New Albany, Mississippi 38652

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConveniently located! This fabulous 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath home has tons of storage. Also has a 430 sq. ft separate office or living quarters in the backyard. You will have no lack of kitchen cabinets is this home! Offers island with Jein-air stove, breakfast area with 16'' tile. Over sized laundry room with half bath with tons of storage cabinets. 2 living areas, formal dining, and playroom. 3 bedrooms down and 2 up. Some of the special features are huge walk-in closets, shiplap walls, new roof. all on 1.45 acres. all info is subject to verification.

