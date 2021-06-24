Cancel
MLS

Recap | #MINvATX

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn ebullient and full-to-the-brim Allianz Field welcomed Minnesota United back for the team’s annual Pride Game on Wednesday night. Facing Austin FC — who had walked away with a 1-0 win back in May — the Loons were aiming to turn the tables with new additions Adrien Hunou and Franco Fragapane and they did not disappoint. Fragapane bagged his second MLS goal in the 11th minute and Hunou followed with his first in the 17th and from there, the home team held off Austin to earn a 2-0 win and all three points.

Postgame Quotes | #MINvATX

On if this was the most complete game the team had played…. “A little bit. I thought it was most important as well. And I told the players that before the game. I wanted to keep this run going. And I know, playing these because of the way they play, they stretch you out, they're a good footballing team and you have to stay disciplined because that's what they work on. Getting you out of your shape. And they’re good on the ball. They’re a good possession team. And I thought, the first half, especially, we really picked our moments to press, turn the ball over and then I thought some of our play in the first half was outstanding. And, to be honest, maybe the best half we've had all season in terms of stuff we've been looking at. I think it’s a sign of things to come. You saw [Franco] Fragapane with Rey [Emanuel Reynoso]. And, I thought Hassani [Dotson] was outstanding again. It’s good for the two new guys to get a goal. You know, Adrien [Hunou] conceivably had four goals in the last two games. You know, final ball at times wasn’t the best. But, you know, Tyler [Miller] has had, what, one big save first half I think? I can’t really think of anything else that he, you know, he’s had saves, but stuff that I think he should save. It’s another clean sheet as well, which is important.”
Preview | #MINvATX

ATX: 2-4-3 (2-4-2 on the road) MIN: 2-4-2 (2-2-0 at home) Minnesota United return to Allianz Field for a sort-of second home opener as the stadium welcomes back a near full capacity crowd for the first time since the Loons’ Round One matchup with LA Galaxy in late 2019. With two draws on the road, MNUFC last won at home — and they also last lost at home, 1-0 to Austin FC on May 1. With a new-look frontline featuring forward Adrien Hunou and winger Franco Fragapane — who opened his MLS account with a goal against FC Dallas in the 1-1 draw on Saturday — the Loons are hoping to keep up their four-game unbeaten streak and exact a measure of revenge for that early season loss.
This is the Minnesota United we all expected to see

Minnesota United midfielder Adrien Hunou celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in the first half against the Portland Timbers at Providence Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports. Now this is the Minnesota United that everyone expected to see, a 1-0 win on Saturday night at a very good...
First Touches | #MINvATX

Minnesota United’s last game was a 1-1 draw with FC Dallas on the road — the Loons’ first-ever point at Toyota Stadium. Franco Fragapane made his MNUFC debut against Dallas and scored his first MLS goal in the 32nd minute. He was named to the Team of the Week presented by Audi for Week 8.
Storylines Presented by BMW | #MINvATX

WHATEVER, BRAAAD: The last time out against Austin, MNUFC rolled in a 4-2-3-1 that was missing Bakaye Dibassy from the backline and featured a four-man front of Hassani Dotson, Emanuel Reynoso and Ethan Finlay through the midfield and Ramón Ábila up top. While the teams ended up even on total shots at 13, Austin put two more on frame than the Loons and ended with 1.9 xG to Minnesota’s 0.9, making the 1-0 final score a fair summary of the game. Overall on the season, though, Austin — like many expansion teams before them — have struggled with converting chances; their six goals on the year lags 3.
Training Quotes | #MINvATX

On continuing the good run of form the squad is in right now…. “By playing with the same energy, doing the same things that we know makes us successful. Move the ball quickly. Play on the front foot, play on their half of the field. We played [Austin FC] recently and, when I watched the game back, our defensive shape wasn’t good enough at times, and they picked us apart at times. It’s going to be important that we have a good discipline in and out of possession. If we do, I think there’s enough in this team now to go and win the game.”
Three things, #MINvATX

2. Finally, two years after completing a three year plan, this feels like a real team, like the roster has finally come together. It is possible to imagine how these Loons will play and what a preferred XI might be. Miller seems to have secured the starting position, even as Dayne St. Clair remains a starting quality keeper. Even without Ike Opara, the backline of Romain Métanire, Michael Boxal, Bakaye Dibassy, and Chase Gasper is solid, with moments of being very good. And this offense, well, it’s going to be very fun. With Lod easily slotting in on the right when he returns, in spite of Hansen’s quite good play, the only question will be in the middle of the field: Wil Trapp has shown himself to be surprisingly good as a single deep six, and both Hassani Dotson and Jacori Hayes have had exceptional games in Greguš’ absence.
