Attorney General Bonta: U.S. Supreme Court Decision Strengthens Protections Against Warrantless Entries into the Home
Oakland, CA…California Attorney General Rob Bonta today applauded the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Lange v. California, placing important safeguards on the circumstances in which police officers can enter a home without a warrant. While the Supreme Court has historically allowed warrantless entries whenever police are in “hot pursuit” of a suspected felon, today’s decision accepted California’s argument that the rule should not be extended categorically to the misdemeanor context. Under the decision, police officers across the country must either obtain a warrant or identify a case-specific emergency to pursue a misdemeanor suspect into their home.thepinetree.net