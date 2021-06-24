Attorney General Bonta Announces Sponsorship of Legislation to Provide Oversight of Charitable Giving on Online Platforms
Sacramento, CA…California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced his sponsorship of AB 488, legislation that would provide critical oversight of charitable fundraising on internet platforms. The bill, authored by Assemblywoman Jacqui Irwin and sponsored by Attorney General Bonta, would authorize the California Department of Justice to exercise supervision over charitable fundraising occurring on internet platforms to protect donors and charities from deceptive or misleading solicitations.thepinetree.net