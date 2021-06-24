Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Antelope, Madison, Pierce, Stanton, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 00:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Omaha. Target Area: Antelope; Madison; Pierce; Stanton; Wayne The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Madison County in northeastern Nebraska Southwestern Wayne County in northeastern Nebraska Pierce County in northeastern Nebraska Antelope County in northeastern Nebraska Northwestern Stanton County in northeastern Nebraska * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 1212 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northeast of Neligh, or 30 miles northwest of Norfolk, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Pierce around 1240 AM CDT. Battle Creek around 1245 AM CDT. Norfolk and Hadar around 1250 AM CDT. Hoskins around 1255 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Royal, Willow Creek State Recreation Area, Brunswick, Foster and Tilden. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH