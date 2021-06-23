Cancel
Economy

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Closed Fund (NIQ)

investing.com
 8 days ago

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) - $0.0680. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) - $0.0530. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality... Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) - $0.0680. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) - $0.0530. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality... Nuveen Enhanced AMT-Free Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:NVG)...

www.investing.com
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,200 shares, a growth of 307.3% from the May 31st total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

FWL Investment Management LLC Buys 12,709 Shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

FWL Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,709 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

UBS Group AG Decreases Holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,757 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust were worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

UBS Group AG Has $4.10 Million Stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 24,406 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.31% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Wisconsin Stateirei.com

SWIB adds $100m to Nuveen’s U.S. Cities Multifamily Fund

The State of Wisconsin Investment Board (SWIB) has backed Nuveen’s U.S. Cities Multifamily Fund with a $100 million commitment, IREI has learned. U.S. Cities Multifamily Fund is an open-end perpetual life real estate investment vehicle, designed to acquire and manage institutional-quality multifamily rental properties in select cities across the United States. The fund opened to investors in early 2019.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

UBS Group AG Buys 22,414 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 22,091 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 8,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.94% of the company’s stock.
Marketsinvesting.com

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Closed Fund (NCV)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) - $0.0650. AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) - $0.0575. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024... AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) - $0.0650.AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) - $0.0575.AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund... Industry. Capital Markets. Sector. Financial. Employees. 0.
Businessrew-online.com

Nuveen closes on acquisition of C-PACE lender Greenworks

Greenworks Lending, the nation’s preeminent C-PACE capital provider dedicated to funding energy performance-enhancing commercial, multi-family and non-profit real estate projects, has been acquired by Nuveen, the global investment manager of TIAA. The acquisition marks a milestone for the rapidly growing C-PACE industry as Greenworks joins an organization with $1.2 trillion...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,976 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $21,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Grows By 18.8%

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 461,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the May 13th total of 387,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Robert A. Dimella Sells 9,330 Shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Stock

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 9,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $189,305.70. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,213.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Income Taxinvesting.com

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (PMX)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) declares $0.046/share monthly dividend, in line with previous.Forward yield 4.36%Payable June 1; for shareholders of record May 13;... PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) - $0.0507. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) - $0.0558.PIMCO California Municipal Income FUND III (NYSE:PZC) -... PIMCO...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Declares Dividend of $0.09

Shares of NYSE FOF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,676. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $14.60.