Custer County, NE

Severe Weather Statement issued for Custer, Garfield, Holt, Loup, Rock, Wheeler by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 00:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Custer; Garfield; Holt; Loup; Rock; Wheeler A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ROCK...LOUP...GARFIELD...HOLT...NORTHEASTERN CUSTER...SOUTHEASTERN BLAINE AND WHEELER COUNTIES At 1212 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles southeast of Atkinson to 10 miles south of Amelia to near Sargent, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include O`neill, Burwell, Taylor, O`Neill, Atkinson, Stuart, Sargent, Ewing, Chambers, Bartlett, Ericson, Amelia, Calamus Reservoir State Recreation Area, Inman, Milburn, Emmet. This includes the following highways Highway 183 between mile markers 115 and 153. Highway 20 between mile markers 280 and 328. Highway 281 between mile markers 132 and 196. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
