Priority Income Fund Inc Preferred (PRIF_ph)

 8 days ago

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Absorbing spare labour market capacity and achieving full employment are important national priorities, a senior Australian central bank official said on... Easing COVID-19 emergency a boost for Japan’s summer gasoline demand. ByHellenic Shipping News-Jun 18, 2021. Japan’s easing of COVID-19 emergency restrictions will boost the gasoline demand...

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc (NMI)

NMI Holdings (NMIH): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.62 beats by $0.02; GAAP EPS of $0.61 beats by $0.01.Revenue of $115.19M (+7.0% Y/Y) beats by $0.87M.Press Release. NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th, after market close.The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.60 (-20.0% Y/Y) and the...
MarketsBusiness Insider

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Required Notice to Shareholders - Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a)

BOSTON, June 30, 2021 /CNW/ - John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE: HEQ) (the "Fund"), a closed-end fund managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC (the "Adviser") and subadvised by Wellington Management Company LLP (the "Subadviser"), announced today sources of its quarterly distribution of $0.2900 per share paid to all shareholders of record as of June 11, 2021, pursuant to the Fund's managed distribution plan. This press release is issued as required by an exemptive order granted to the Fund by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Scotiabank

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.46.
Marketsinvesting.com

AllianzGI Convertible & Income II Closed Fund (NCZ)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) - $0.0650. AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) - $0.0575. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024... AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) - $0.0650.AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) - $0.0575.AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund... NCZ: Provides Exposure To Convertibles And High...
MarketsBusiness Insider

Canso Credit Income Fund - Recirculation of Class A Units (TSX Ticker: PBY.UN)

TORONTO, June 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Lysander Funds Limited announces that Canso Credit Income Fund (the "Fund") intends to recirculate Class A units of the Fund (TSX: PBY.UN) tendered for redemption under the Fund's annual redemption privilege. This recirculation is in accordance with the Fund's declaration of trust and a recirculation agreement between the Fund and RBC Dominion Securities Inc. ("RBC DS"). Pursuant to the recirculation agreement, RBC DS shall use commercially reasonable efforts to find purchasers for 446,987 Class A units of the Fund tendered for redemption on July 2, 2021 until 4:00 p.m. EST.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Short Interest Down 78.3% in June

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 78.3% from the May 31st total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Portfolio Manager Sells 900 Shares of Stock

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 900 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $20,943.00. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,095.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Businessinvesting.com

Irish Central Bank raises 2021 growth forecast to 8.3%

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland's central bank on Thursday raised its growth forecast for 2021 for the second time this year as the progress of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, improving consumer sentiment and international tailwinds set the scene for a strong recovery. In its latest quarterly report, the Central Bank revised...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Short Interest Up 780.0% in June

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 780.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 79.5% from the May 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,300 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,787 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.42% of Financial Institutions worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Takes $799,000 Position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 85,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.