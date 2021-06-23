Priority Income Fund Inc Preferred (PRIF_ph)

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.46.