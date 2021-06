Attorney General Todd Rokita is fanning the flames on the debate over Critical Race Theory being taught in schools. Rokita has released a document he calls a “Parents Bill Of Rights” — which he says empowers parents to be more involved in their child’s education. It lays what he says a parent’s rights are when it comes to knowing what their child is being taught at school At the center of the document is Critical Race Theory — which Rokita says indoctrinates kids to hate each other. State Democrats are calling the document “tone deaf.”