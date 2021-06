Now, let’s get the big guns out there first. Las Vegas is perhaps the most famous gambling location on Earth. And there are plenty of good reasons for that. It’s the one that has the most casinos, the biggest casinos, the most players, and everything with the words “most”, “best”, and “biggest”. If you are going to gamble somewhere just once in your lifetime, that must be LA. No man can say he played poker if he hasn’t played poker in Sin City.