Psychedelic Pints — Finding Oneness Through Beer and Other Drugs

It’s hot, but my teeth are chattering as we walk through the suspended animation of a dark, sticky pre-dawn, lampposts casting ominous spotlights over empty corners in our South Austin suburb. Sensory waves ripple and crest in my skull as we pass the field near our house, where I watch as Greco-Roman ruins appear and assemble themselves into structures. But turning the corner from this wondrous scene, I see shadow people outside every house, hanging lifeless and faceless next to parked cars, staring into nothing.