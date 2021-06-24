Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

CoinGeek Zurich: Digital asset service providers are ‘evolving for scale’

By Ed Drake
coingeek.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElla Qiang, Southeast Asia Manager of Bitcoin Association, chaired the CoinGeek Zurich conference session on Service Providers for the Digital Asset Industry, bringing together some of the leading names currently serving the sector. Cybavo COO Jordan Forssman introduced his company as a team of security experts, drawn formerly from some...

coingeek.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Lee
Person
Satoshi Nakamoto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Assets#Digital Currency#Money Laundering#Bitcoin Association#Coingeek Zurich#Service Providers#Aml#Cybavo#Bsv#Defi#Business Development#Simplex#Btc#Eth#Merkle Science
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketsthepaypers.com

Sutor Bank and justTRADE offer investment-as-a-service platform

The Germany-based Sutor Bank and online broker justTRADE have announced offering an investment-as-a-service platform that enables the purchase of asset classes and savings plans. Over 500,000 securities and 8 cryptocurrencies "‹"‹can be traded via the platform's brokerage API. The offer is aimed at companies wanting to integrate brokerage into their...
Businessaithority.com

Hodlnaut Selects Fireblocks To Provide Robust Security For Digital Assets

The Singapore-based Crypto Lending Platform Partners With Fireblocks For Its Multi-layer Security Technology. Hodlnaut announced a partnership with Fireblocks, a leading enterprise-grade platform providing a secure infrastructure for storing, issuing, and moving digital assets. The Singapore-based crypto lending platform strives to deliver the most secure user experience and is confident Fireblocks will help it provide that experience.
Businessaithority.com

Goodway Group Selected As Digital Agency of Record for Air Methods, Leading Air Medical Service Provider

Goodway Group will be responsible for the brand’s multimillion-dollar digital footprint. Goodway Group, the digital partner advertisers trust to deliver campaign performance and media efficiency, has been named the digital agency of record (DAOR) for leading air medical service provider, Air Methods Corporation. The multi-million-dollar partnership will be focused on the core services of digital media planning, execution, reporting and analytics, as well as additional services such as creative concepting and development, and enhancing dashboard analytics. Goodway Group will drive the company’s thought leadership engine by marrying their business expertise with digital strategy to create a full-funnel customer journey.
Customer ServiceI4U

Benefits of Hiring a Managed Service Provider

With the advancement of technology occurring at such a rapid rate, it is quite hard for a company, especially a small or medium enterprise, to keep up with the changing trends as well as upgrade their manpower to these new changes. The need of the hour is external aid and a managed service provider is the perfect solution to this issue.
Businessai-cio.com

Citigroup Launches Digital Asset Unit

Citigroup has become the latest institutional investor to get into the cryptocurrency and blockchain business with the launch of a new unit called the Digital Assets Group, which will come under its wealth management division, according to an internal memo. According to the memo, which was obtained and reported on...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Prodigy's IDVerifact and Fintainium partner to strengthen open banking with digital payment verification solutions

TORONTO, June 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Prodigy Ventures Inc. (TSXV: PGV) ("Prodigy" or the "Company") today announced an agreement entered in between its wholly-owned subsidiary, IDVerifact Inc. and Fintainium, an industry leader in real-time payment verification and workflow automation. As part of the agreement, IDVerifact will integrate Fintainium's robust suite...
EconomyMySanAntonio

HashCash to Provide Complete ICO Solution to UAE-Based Enterprise

PALO ALTO, Calif. (PRWEB) June 28, 2021. Initial Coin Offering (ICO) has grown to be a convenient, hence, preferred mode of fund-raising given the surge in price and popularity of cryptocurrency. However, there is the business logic to be engineered into the infrastructure prior to the launch. This requires substantial expertise in the blockchain and crypto space.
BusinessPosted by
The Press

Sensorium Launches 'Sensorium DLT' -- A New Blockchain-focused Business Division

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensorium is pleased to announce the launch of Sensorium DLT, a new business division focused on providing blockchain-powered technological and crypto services. The unit will build on the firm's extensive expertise in the digital asset sectors, offering solutions tailored to address the specific needs of businesses and partners in the entertainment industry.
Stocksdrpgazette.com

BIGG Digital Assets Inc (BBKCF) Stock Regains Momentum: What Next?

BIGG Digital Assets Inc (OTCMKTS:BBKCF) opened higher on Monday as the company announced the news. The stock has been gaining momentum since the beginning of the year with a gain of 215%. Market Action. As of 10:55, BBKCF stock jumped 4% at $1.29. The stock has traded 227K shares, compared...
Marketscryptofinancialtimes.com

Citibank Enters Crypto Space, Launches Digital Assets Unit

The latest behemoth to enter the crypto space amid steady institutional interest is Citigroup, which officially launched a new business unit dedicated to the cryptocurrency and blockchain space, according to a memo obtained by The Block. See: As Cryptos Crash, Twitter is Drowning in Memes. Find: If You Invested $1,000...
Technologychannelvisionmag.com

Constella Intelligence Launches Partner Program to Help MXPs Protect Clients’ Digital Assets

Constella Intelligence, a global digital risk protection leader, announced the Constella Connect Partner Program (CCPP) for MSSPs, MSPs and MDRs. The program enables Constella channel partners to protect customers’ digital assets by monitoring company domains for exposures arising from other companies’ prior breaches. Constella also has announced the launch of its new domain monitoring solution, Constella Domain Monitoring, which enables partners to monitor the dark web for leaked information relating to a domain and corporate employee identities.
New York City, NYAlleyWatch

Chainalysis Raises $100M for its Blockchain Data Platform That Brings Industry-Leading Transparency to Cryptocurrencies

The decentralized nature of the blockchain and cryptocurrencies is heralded as one of its biggest benefits but at the same time, it’s one of the factors that’s preventing rapid adoption by larger institutions. Government agencies, financial service providers, and exchanges have explicit regulatory requirements and the anonymous nature of the blockchain has traditionally provided little visibility to these transactions. Chainalysis is the blockchain data platform that brings transparency to blockchain and cryptocurrency transactions, fueling the charge for widespread adoption. The platform can be used to power investigations, maintain compliance with anti-money laundering and KYC requirements, and even as a risk management tool, providing the assurance that cryptocurrency transactions are safe and secure. In addition to data and software, the company also provides training and research to ensure that Chainalsyis clients are up-to-date on the latest developments in this ever-changing landscape; clients include Barclays, Square, BitPay, and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.
Marketscrypto-economy.com

The Decentralized Revolution of Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies

It was about a decade ago that the tech world became familiar with a new concept named cryptocurrency. Bitcoin, the first financial solution that leveraged blockchain technology, showed that full decentralization isn’t a myth. Satoshi Nakamoto introduced an economic system that disrupted many industries. Next to the financial solution, Bitcoin showed that blockchain technology could be implemented in daily life. It wasn’t long after that many blockchain-based products emerged and started a wave of innovation in the world.
cryptoninjas.net

Testnet of trading and lending protocol Lendefi now live on Binance Smart Chain (BSC)

The team of Lendefi, a protocol delivering leveraged trading and secured lending for cryptocurrency markets, today announced that its protocol has now been deployed on the Binance Smart Chain testnet. Utilizing an undercollateralized loan model, Lendefi facilitates a trustless relationship between lender and borrower, managed by the protocol to remove counterparty risk.
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

Digital transformation needs data integrity to be successful

The exponential growth of business data, coupled with advancements in cloud computing, AI, and the IoT has unleashed an era of digital transformation across the globe. This is why data integrity is an urgent business imperative, because digital transformation initiatives and business activities designed to set strategy, retain customers, and grow the business require trusted data to be successful.
MarketsCoinDesk

A Reckoning for Binance and Other ‘Global’ Exchanges

The first drumbeat came on Friday, when Japan’s Financial Services Authority warned Binance it was providing financial services to Japanese citizens without proper registration. On Saturday, the U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority issued a similar warning against Binance Markets Ltd., an entity through which Binance has tried to offer regulated U.K. services. Then on Sunday, Binance announced that it would stop offering services in Ontario after the Canadian province issued warnings or actions against the exchanges Bybit, KuCoin and Poloniex.
NFLthepaypers.com

Providing trust to digital transactions with decentralised identity

Anne Bailey, analyst at KuppingerCole, explains the impact decentralised identity has on financial services and how it helps them by storing data in a secure way. Decentralised identity is a form of digital identity that offers specific advantages in trust, security, and privacy. To first establish the common ground between the two, digital identity is a digital representation of a complex individual. This means that digital identities are not simply a translation of physical ID documents into a virtual setting, but can be used to describe the multifaceted identity of an individual. Digital identities of course exist already, an example being government-sponsored eID programs.
Marketscoingeek.com

CoinGeek Zurich explores NFTs on BSV blockchain

As non-fungible tokens (NFTs) grow in prominence in 2021, a panel of industry luminaries gathered at the CoinGeek Zurich Conference to discuss their potential impact on the blockchain industry at large. CoinGeek’s Charles Miller hosted a panel comprising Fabriik and The Bayesian Group CEO and Chief Visionary Roy Bernhard, Bitstocks...