Grandview at Bay Beach tower designed to showcase world-class water views

Outdoor living spaces are one of the premier home improvement options of the year and offer unique opportunities to the design community. These spaces can vary drastically from each other and allow for a lot of customization in design and material choices. One material that can be used in a number of outdoor applications is natural stone. Natural stone is a building material that has been quarried or harvested from the Earth without any color or chemical manipulation. The only changes in the material are in size and shape to create a range of products like landscape materials including steps, and flagstone for patios, pools and walkways. Another main use for natural stone material is to create stone veneer, this is used in applications like like outdoor kitchens, fire pits, fireplaces and accent stonewalls. Incorporating natural stone into an outdoor living space can be done with either landscape material or veneer options in a number of ways and capacities.