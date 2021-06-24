Grandview at Bay Beach tower designed to showcase world-class water views

First Floor Living? Check! Low Maintenance Exterior? Check! Primary Suite & a In Law Suite/Guest Suite/Teenager Suite? Check! Offering 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and centrally located, this NEWLY RENOVATED Ranch style home is now available! Approaching the home, notice the private street adding another layer of tranquility. Concrete Driveway, Brick Exterior, New Roof & New Vinyl Windows are just some of the home's characteristics. Step inside, and be ready to be Wowed! Refinished Hardwood Floors extend throughout the home! The Formal Living Room makes the perfect space to sit & converse in this fast changing world. The new Kitchen boasts Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Chic White Cabinets & a HUGE Island perfect for gathering. Tucked away, the Family Room is for unwinding & features it's own Powder Room. The NEW Primary Bedroom is befitting for a King- HUGE Walk In Closet & Tastefully Renovated Private Ensuite exudes luxury! The 2nd & 3rd Bedroom offer great space- with the 3rd being an ideal office/nursery. The 4th Bedroom makes a perfect 2nd Primary Suite. With so much space & HUGE Back YARD- Privacy & minutes to Fort Lee, Colonial Heights & I95. Welcome HOME!