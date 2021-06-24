Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

China plans its first crewed mission to Mars in 2033

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

BEIJING, June 24 (Reuters) - China aims to send its first crewed mission to Mars in 2033, with regular follow-up flights to follow, under a long-term plan to build a permanently inhabited base on the Red Planet and extract its resources.

The ambitious plan, which will intensify a race with the United States to plant humans on Mars, was disclosed in detail for the first time after China landed a robotic rover on Mars in mid-May in its inaugural mission to the planet.

Crewed launches to Mars are planned for 2033, 2035, 2037, 2041 and beyond, the head of China’s main rocket maker, Wang Xiaojun, told a space exploration conference in Russia recently by video link.

Before the crewed missions begin, China will send robots to Mars to study possible sites for the base and to build systems to extract resources there, the official China Space News reported on Wednesday, citing Wang, who is head of the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology.

For human inhabitation on Mars, crews would have to be able to use the planet’s resources, such as extracting any water beneath its surface, generating oxygen on-site and producing electricity.

China must also develop technology to fly astronauts back to Earth.

An uncrewed round-trip mission to acquire soil samples from the planet is expected by the end of 2030.

The U.S. space agency NASA has been developing technology to get a crew to Mars and back sometime in the 2030s.

China’s Mars plan envisages fleets of spacecraft shuttling between Earth and Mars and major development of its resources, Wang said.

To shorten the travel time, spacecraft would have to tap energy released from nuclear reactions in the form of heat and electricity, in addition to traditional chemical propellants, Wang said.

China would have to accomplish round trips with a total flight time of “a few hundred days”, he said.

China is also planning to set up a base in the south pole of the Moon and is deploying robotic expeditions to asteroids and Jupiter around 2030.

Last week, China sent three astronauts to an unfinished space station in its first crewed mission since 2016, expanding its growing near-Earth presence and challenging U.S. leadership in orbital space. (Reporting by Ryan Woo and Liangping Gao Editing by Robert Birsel)

Reuters

Reuters

138K+
Followers
166K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#South China#Mars Rover#Space Travel#China Space News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASA
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Country
China
Related
AstronomyPosted by
Newsweek

China's Mars Mission Milestones so Far As Tianwen-1 Releases Videos

The China National Space Administration (CNSA) has released new videos, photos and sounds captured by its Tianwen-1 Mars mission. The mission involves an orbiter and lander, as well as a rover called Zhurong. On May 14, the lander successfully touched down on Mars, making China only the third nation—after the United States and Soviet Union—to successfully land on the red planet and establish communication from the surface.
Aerospace & DefenseBBC

China releases videos of its Zhurong Mars rover

China's space agency has released video of its Zhurong rover trundling across the surface of Mars. The pictures were acquired by a wireless camera that the robot had placed on the ground. The new media release also includes sequences from Zhurong's landing in May, showing the deployment of its parachute...
Aerospace & Defensehealththoroughfare.com

China Announces That It’s Sending the First Astronaut to Mars

As NASA and SpaceX are seriously hoping to send the first person to Mars in the upcoming years, that huge privilege could belong to an unexpected country: China. However, the Asian country has proven to us all in recent years that it’s capable of impressive things when it comes to space exploration.
Aerospace & Defensetecheblog.com

China’s Zhurong Rover Sends Back New Video and Audio of Mars During Tianwen-1 Mission

China’s Zhurong rover has just sent back video of its descent, which includes footage of thesupersonic disk-gap-band parachute, as well as the sounds of Mars. The solar-powered 530-pound vehicle is currently surveying an area of the Red Planet known as Utopia Planitia, scouring it for signs of water or ice that could provide clues as to whether Mars ever sustained life. Zhurong is set to move and stop in slow intervals, with each interval estimated to be just 33-feet over the course of three days. Read more for two videos and additional information.
AstronomySpaceRef

Perseverance Begins Its First Science Campaign on Mars

This image looking west toward the Séítah geologic unit on Mars was taken from the height of 33 feet (10 meters) by NASA’s Ingenuity Mars helicopter during its sixth flight, on May 22, 2021. Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech. On June 1, NASA's Perseverance Mars rover kicked off the science phase of its...
Aerospace & Defensemarketresearchtelecast.com

China publishes new color images of the Mars landing and exploration of its Tianwen-1 mission

The China National Space Administration (CNSA) has published this weekend new color images of the Tianwen-1 mission and the arrival of its rover Zhurong to Mars. Thus, on May 15, China’s first mission to explore the red planet successfully landed in the southern part of Utopia Planitia, a vast plain located in the northern hemisphere of Mars. One of the videos shows the moment when lander parachute opens and begins a slow descent until reaching the ground.
PoliticsThe Jewish Press

Israel Gives China a Little Taste of its Own Medicine at UN

(JNS) In a rare move, reportedly due to U.S. pressure, Israel joined a declaration this week criticizing China at the U.N. Human Rights Council (UNHRC) over human-rights abuses against Muslims living in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. Israel’s new message to China seems to be: “If you do not stop voting against us at the U.N., we will start voting against you.”
Aerospace & Defensemarketresearchtelecast.com

China plans regular manned flights to Mars from 2033

China wants to send people to Mars in 2033 and then use every favorable starting opportunity for further manned missions. So also in 2035, 2037, 2041 and 2043 Taikonauts are to set off for the Red Planet in order to establish a permanent base there and reduce resources. This is explained with Wang Xiaojun, the head of the most important Chinese missile construction company, at a conference in Russia, reports Reuters, among others. Before the manned flights, more robots are to be sent to Mars, where they are to prepare the construction of the base. Above all, the ambitious plans should further solidify the competition with the USA and could herald a new race in space.
Industrytechnewstube.com

China Hopes to Put First Human on Mars in 2033: Report

China wants to put the first human on Mars in 2033, according to a new presentation made by Wang Xiaojun, the head of China’s top rocket manufacturer. Wang’s plans were outlined in a new report from Chinese state media outlet the Global Times and includes a Martian base, though nothing is a given when…
Aerospace & DefenseArs Technica

Rocket Report: China launches crew mission, SpaceX runs into road troubles

Welcome to Edition 4.03 of the Rocket Report! This week saw two significant launches back-to-back. On Wednesday evening, US time, China launched its first crewed mission to its new space station, which was also the country's first human spaceflight in nearly five years. And then, less than a day later, the US Space Force joined the ranks of reusable launch customers.
Aerospace & DefenseUS News and World Report

Factbox: China Launches Seventh Crewed Space Mission Since 2003

BEIJING (Reuters) - China sent three astronauts into low-Earth orbit on Thursday as part of an ambitious plan to build a space station by the end of next year. The Shenzhou-12 mission was helmed by veteran astronaut Nie Haisheng, 56, who now holds the record of being the oldest Chinese national in space.
Aerospace & Defensestocknewspress.com

China blasts 3-person crew to its new space station

About a half-dozen adjustments will take place over the next four to six hours to line up the spaceship for docking with the Tianhe at about 4 p.m. local time, the mission's deputy chief designer, Gao Xu, told state broadcaster CCTV. After that they will move, assemble and test extravehicular...