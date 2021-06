Amazon partners with The LEGO Group to donate 200 robotics kits to local Parkland County area community groups to encourage STEM learning. SEATTLE, June 28, 2021 /CNW/ - (NASDAQ: AMZN) – Amazon today announced plans to open its first Amazon robotics fulfillment center in Parkland County, Alberta creating more than 1,000 full- and part-time jobs starting at $16 an hour with comprehensive benefits and opportunities to work alongside Amazon Robotics in an industry-leading workplace. The new robotics fulfillment center, set to launch in 2022, is more than 600,000 square feet and will be used to pick, pack and ship small items to customers such as books, electronics, and toys.