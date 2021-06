It'd be nice if the Blue Jackets still playing for the Stanley Cup, but that's not the reality we're living in. Although they're out, there are two former Blue Jackets who will have the chance to win their first Stanley Cup: Josh Anderson of the Montreal Canadiens, and David Savard of the Tampa Bay Lightning. Both were traded away by the Blue Jackets, and now one of them will hoist the Stanley Cup for the first time.