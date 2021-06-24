Rodgers' four-hit day leads Cougars to NEMCABB title

NEW ALBANY – Jackson Rodgers continues to blossom.

The rising junior was 4 for 4 with three RBIs as South Pontotoc topped Ripley 7-5 in the NEMCABB Summer Championship Tournament title game at BNA Park on Wednesday.

Rodgers, a left fielder, also gunned down two runners at home plate.

“He’s one of the hardest working kids we’ve had,” said assistant coach Lance Carter, who was filling in for head coach Jeff Harmon. “He hits the weight room, does what we ask him to. He went from his freshman year not really touching the field a whole lot to becoming a starter last year for us.”

Rodgers batted .325 this past spring for South Pontotoc, and he hasn’t missed a beat this summer.

His two-run triple sparked a three-run first inning, and Ripley was playing from behind most of the game. Rodgers added an insurance run in the sixth with an RBI double.

“I was just trying to put the ball the other way, put the barrel on the ball and try not to pull everything,” Rodgers said.

In the field, he threw out a runner at home in the fourth to preserve a 5-5 tie and did it again in the fifth to preserve a 6-5 lead.

Rodgers led an 11-hit attack, and eight of South Pontotoc’s nine batters got at least one hit or one RBI.

“We did a great job of responding,” Carter said. “That’s something we struggled with in the past, but these guys kept stepping up every time they were faced with some kind of adversity.”

Ripley tied the game at 3-3 in the third, but the Cougars pulled back ahead with two runs in the fourth.

Ashton Matthews tossed three innings of scoreless relief to get the win. He allowed two hits and struck out two.

Extra Bases

Big Inning: The Cougars broke a 5-5 tie in the fifth when Chase Long singled home Rodgers.

Big Stat: Ripley left nine men on base.

Coach Speak: “We were playing catch-up the whole time. I was proud of our effort to battle back, we just never could quite put anything together to jump back ahead there.” – Ripley Joel Gafford