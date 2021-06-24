Mariah Carey, Halsey, More Support Britney Spears Following Conservatorship Hearing

Speaking about her conservatorship publicly for the first time yesterday, Britney Spears sent shockwaves around the world. Speaking at Los Angeles Superior Court, she claimed the arrangement - her father was granted control of her affairs in 2008 - is 'abusive' and that she wants her dad to go to jail. The mum-of-two also said she has been denied the right to have more children as she has an IUD fitted, and claimed she was put on lithium against her wishes. The revelations were truly shocking, and her allegations are much, much worse than what most people - even the most ardent Free Britney supporters - were expecting.