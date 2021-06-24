Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Mariah Carey, Halsey, More Support Britney Spears Following Conservatorship Hearing

By Althea Legaspi
SFGate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears has weathered 13 years under a conservatorship overseen by her father James “Jamie” Spears, which she asked to be released from on Wednesday during a conservatorship hearing. She addressed the court in Los Angeles for the first time since her court-appointed attorney filed to remove her father as conservator of her estate last August. Following her testimony, a bevy of celebrities have voiced their support for the singer.

www.sfgate.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cher
Person
Rose Mcgowan
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Halsey
Person
Justin Timberlake
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservatorship#Bessemer Trust#The New York Times#Rosemcgowan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesNME

Britney Spears’ court appearance was a display of her strength, and the power of #FreeBritney

At the start of this year, like a lot of us, deep into our third lockdown and even deeper into the long British winter, I watched Framing Britney Spears, the documentary that really brought home the nature of the star’s conservatorship. I wrote about the duty of care we should extend towards celebrities, and how quickly we tear them down (especially women) when they so much as slip on their pedestal.
Celebritiesicecreamconvos.com

Justin Timberlake Speaks Out In Support Of Britney Spears

Justin Timberlake took to the streets of Twitter to express his support of Britney Spears amid her heartbreaking conservatorship battle with her father. After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time. Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right. No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body.
Celebritiesworldnewsinfo4u.com

Wendy Williams Does A COMPLETE 180 On Britney Spears!

Wendy Williams just totally changed her tune about Britney Spears’ parents!. On Thursday, the host of The Wendy Williams Show sounded off on the singer’s scathing testimony against her father, Jamie Spears, and her controversial conservatorship, admitting that Brit’s impassioned speech made her reconsider her thoughts on the subject. Making...
CelebritiesDaily Beast

Britney Spears Deserved Better From All of Us

Britney Spears’ conservatorship testimony was equal parts shattering and powerful. For 23 heart-rending minutes on Wednesday afternoon, the singer spoke with a vulnerability we rarely see from celebrities—the kind into which no human being should ever be forced. Spears has lived under a conservatorship that controls her personal life and...
Celebritieskiddnation.com

Britney Spears Returns to Instagram

Renée Zellweger is dating Ant Anstead… Lily Collins to Play Polly Pocket… Get ready for #DraggingTheClassics… Rihanna covered her shark tattoo… and Britney Spears returns to Instagram following court hearing. Listen to “Showbiz – June 25, 2021” on Spreaker. I was really happy to read this on Page Six. Renée...
CelebritiesGrazia

Perez Hilton And Justin Timberlake Prompt Backlash For Publicly Supporting #FreeBritney

Speaking about her conservatorship publicly for the first time yesterday, Britney Spears sent shockwaves around the world. Speaking at Los Angeles Superior Court, she claimed the arrangement - her father was granted control of her affairs in 2008 - is 'abusive' and that she wants her dad to go to jail. The mum-of-two also said she has been denied the right to have more children as she has an IUD fitted, and claimed she was put on lithium against her wishes. The revelations were truly shocking, and her allegations are much, much worse than what most people - even the most ardent Free Britney supporters - were expecting.
Celebritiesworldnewsinfo4u.com

Amber Tamblyn Says She Relates To Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Experiences: ‘I Was Everyone’s ATM’

Amber Tamblyn got real while vocalizing her support for Britney Spears amid the pop sensation’s conservatorship battle. In an op-ed for The New York Times on Saturday, the 38-year-old actress discussed how she relates a lot to Spears, who recently offered a damning testimony by detailing the abuse she experienced under the court-appointed arrangement. The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star specifically compared their experiences as young women in the entertainment business — especially as the main breadwinner:
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

Wendy Williams Faces Fierce Backlash For Wishing 'Death To' Britney Spears' Father, Mother And Sister After Pop Star's Harrowing Testimony In Conservatorship Hearing

Though Wendy Williams usually means well, she always seems to take things a bit too far. The 56-year-old daytime television talk show host – along with the rest of the world – was left speechless this week after listening to Britney Spears' harrowing testimony in a hearing over her longstanding conservatorship, and Williams had bones to pick with the 39-year-old pop star's immediate family: father Jamie Spears, mother Lynn Spears and sister Jamie Lynn Spears.
Celebritiesnaughtygossip.com

Andy Cohen praises Britney Spears

Andy Cohen praises Britney Spears, dubs Jamie ‘Jackhole of the Day’Andy Cohen delivered an emotional speech supporting Britney Spears following her bombshell testimony alleging that her conservatorship is “abusive” and making her life miserable. The “Watch What Happens Live” host called for the court to #FreeBritney from the longtime arrangement...
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Is ‘Very Supportive’: ‘He Truly Cares About Her’

Britney Spears‘ adoring boyfriend Sam Asghari has been the one constant in her life over the past five years. The personal trainer shows how much he loves Britney through his sweet but sparing Instagram photos with the singer, and their love is the real deal. “He’s a very good-hearted, kind, respectful person. A very nice guy, very polite,” a friend of Sam’s tells Life and Style exclusively about what the actor is really like.
Celebritiesdigitalmarketnews.com

Britney Spears: Star Apologizes To Fans For Lying

Pop megastar Britney Spears has gone ahead and apologized to her fans for not being completely honest with her stay. She had apparently hidden the reality of her conservatorship– stating that she was quite embarrassed at having to share what happened to her. In what has been her first public...
Celebritiesfreenews.live

Britney Spears has announced a return to her career

2000s star Britney Spears made a statement about a possible return to the stage after a long silence. In 2019, Spears officially announced that she was leaving the stage. Then she stated that she decided to do it because of her father’s serious illness. Spears herself also struggled with mental problems for a long time, ended up in a psychiatric clinic and was treated for stress, but did not fully recover.