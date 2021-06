Chief Justice Mike McGrath is the recipient of a 2021 Gonzaga Law Medal, one of the highest recognitions given by the Gonzaga School of Law. The Gonzaga Law Medal is bestowed annually by the School of Law during Spring Commencement. The award is given to deserving individuals who have distinguished themselves in the service of justice through the practice of law, as a member of the judiciary, in public/private employment, or in legal teaching. The Gonzaga Law Medal was created in 1962 in commemoration of the Golden Anniversary of the founding of the School of Law. The Honorable Archibald Cox, Solicitor General of the United States, was the first recipient of the Gonzaga Law Medal. The Law Medal is the school of Law’s highest honor.