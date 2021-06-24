Cancel
Crawfordsville, IN

Lightning bugs or fireflies?

Journal Review
 5 days ago

Many of us have wonderful Hoosier memories in early summer of waiting and watching for lightning bugs, then happily running out into the dusk to catch as many as we could fit in a jar. But, are they lightning bugs, or fireflies? Depending on where your roots are, in the Midwest we call them lightning bugs, but further west, they are fireflies. In fact, these bugs aren’t even true bugs, rather beetles. It’s hard to believe there are 43 species of lightning bugs right here in Indiana, though not all of them glow. Most of them express a yellow bioluminescence, but some have varying shades of green or amber, and most are crepuscular -— meaning, they’re active at dusk.

