Travel Office Hours Available Today

Do you have questions about processing travel? The Travel Office staff will be available from 1:30-3 p.m. today for office hours. Office hours are not formal training sessions, but if you have a question, you can pop into the session to ask your question and receive guidance. It is just another opportunity to receive assistance, and who knows, someone else may be asking a question while you are there, that is going to help you as well! It is just another great way to connect. The Zoom link is located in the EDP calendar event description.