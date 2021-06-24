Cancel
Arkansas State

Arkansas's Fulbright created important scholarship program

By KEN BRIDGES History Minute
Log Cabin Democrat
 5 days ago

Each year, thousands of college students are given the opportunity to continue their studies outside their home countries through a program devised by one Arkansas educator and politician. The Fulbright Scholar Program has become one of the most prestigious efforts of study thanks to veteran U. S. Senator J. William Fulbright of Fayetteville, who created the program in 1946. His experiences as a student and as an educator convinced him of the importance of expanding the horizons of young scholars as much as possible.

