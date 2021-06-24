Cancel
Canada First Nation finds mass grave at another school site

By Rebecca Falconer
Axios
Axios
 5 days ago
A First Nation in Canada said Wednesday "hundreds" of unmarked graves have been discovered at the site of a former residential school in the prairie province of Saskatchewan. Of note: The Cowessess First Nation said in a statement the number of graves found are "the most significantly substantial to date in Canada" — suggesting it's more than the remains of 215 Indigenous children discovered last month at a former residential school site in Kamloops, British Columbia.

www.axios.com
WorldTaylor Daily Press

In Canada, four churches were burned and tribal children lost – Corriere.it

Catholic churches burn in the lands of the First Nations In Canada. A few days after finding the others Hundreds of graves Four worship buildings have already been erected near one of the worst residential schools for aborigines run by the Catholic Church until 1969. Flames within the boundaries of indigenous communities In the province of British Columbia. Saturday morning fire destroyed St. Ann and Sopaka Church (Lower Similkameen Indian Band). On Monday, two more were burned at Penticton and Oliver (southern Okanagan), in conjunction with National Indigenous Peoples Day.
Americasindybay.org

The Shingwauk Files: Documenting Genocide at Native Residential Schools in Canada

The Shingwauk Files: Search Begins for Documents of Residential School Death Camps. Residential school survivors and their families in Canada are now identifying those responsible for the abuse, torture and murder of Native children in residential schools, in order to hold them responsible for genocide. Mohawk Nation News said, "Each...
IndiaPosted by
TheConversationCanada

No longer 'the disappeared': Mourning the 215 children found in a mass grave at Kamloops Indian Residential School

Content warning: This piece contains distressing details about Indian Residential Schools A macabre part of Canada’s hidden history made headlines last week after ground-penetrating radar located the remains of 215 First Nations children in a mass unmarked grave on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. Like 150,000 Indigenous children that were taken from their families and nations and placed in residential schools, the 215 bodies of children, some as young as three, located in Tk’emlúps were part of a larger colonial program to liquidate Indigenous nations of their histories, culture and foreclose on any future. To do this,...
AmericasBBC

Canada: 751 unmarked graves found at residential school

An indigenous nation in Canada says it has found 751 unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school in Saskatchewan. The Cowessess First Nation said the discovery was "the most significantly substantial to date in Canada". It comes weeks after the remains of 215 children were found at...
Americasairdrietoday.com

Indigenous leaders not shocked by graves discovery

A councillor representing Eden Valley is saddened by the news of 215 unmarked graves of students being discovered at a former residential school in Kamloops, but not shocked. “I am sad, we all are,” said Rex Daniels, a councillor with Bearspaw First Nation, who represents Eden Valley. “A lot of those residential schools, people forget those things happened there. The children who were found, I am sure there are a lot more to be found in Canada.
Americaskcrw.com

Canada uncovers indigenous mass burial sites, prompts U.S. search for sites

The remains of hundreds of bodies, most of indigenous children, were discovered in Canada recently. They were found at the site of boarding schools run by the Catholic Church in the 19th and 20th centuries. It’s a horrific illustration of the country’s treatment of its indigenous population — a history the country is now trying to atone for. Hundreds of similar boarding schools also operated in the U.S. As a result, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland announced plans to investigate the Native American boarding schools here and in an effort to find potential mass burial sites.
Americasqueensu.ca

Statement on the discovery of unmarked graves in Cowessess First Nation

Warning: the following statement contains references to recent disturbing news and the ongoing legacy of residential schools. Today, we learned of the discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves near the former Marieval Indian Residential School in Saskatchewan. While we await further information, it is expected that the discovery may be over three times higher than the 215 bodies of children recently found in Kamloops.
EducationInternational Business Times

Survivor Of Indigenous Boarding School In Canada Recalls Painful Times

It is a lifetime since she left, but Evelyn Camille's throat tightens as she returns to her old indigenous boarding school in western Canada to honor the 215 pupils whose bodies were discovered in a mass grave. "Many children tried to run away from here," she recalls, the memories of...
Americasstettlerindependent.com

BREAKING: 751 unmarked graves at Saskatchewan residential school: First Nation

A Saskatchewan First Nation says it has found 751 unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school. The Cowessess First Nation says ground-penetrating radar recently discovered the graves at the Marieval Indian Residential School. It says the number is the highest to date found in Canada. “We always...
Americasgranthshala.com

‘Horrific’: Another discovery of Indigenous graves in Canada

Hundreds of unmarked graves have been found near a former Catholic residential school in western Canada, an indigenous group has announced. Hundreds of unmarked graves have been found near a former Catholic residential school for Indigenous children in western Canada, local media reported late Wednesday, weeks after the discovery of the remains of hundreds of Indigenous schoolchildren that sent shock waves through the country .
Americasnewscast-pratyaksha.com

New unmarked children mass grave found in Canada

Ottawa – A new Children Mass Grave has been found in the backyard of a school in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan bordering the United States. The local agencies informed that this is one more unmarked Children Mass Graves with no confirmed records. This is the second instance of locating an Unmarked Children Mass Grave in Canada. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that as a country, Canada will have to accept the responsibilities of the atrocities faced by the indigenous inhabitants of Canada.
Americascultmtl.com

Trudeau calls on Pope to come to Canada to apologize for residential schools

In the wake of the second discovery of unmarked graves on the site of a former residential school in Canada — 751 graves in Saskatechewan, as announced by Cowessess Chief Cadmus Delorme on Thursday — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stressed the importance of Pope Francis meeting Indigenous Canadians in person to apologize for the role of the Catholic Church in the running of residential schools.