O'Brien ending run as late-night host tonight
Conan O'Brien is no stranger to signing off from hosting a talk show, but that probably doesn't make it any easier for him now. Famously a relative unknown (though he had written for “Saturday Night Live” and “The Simpsons”) when he was tapped to succeed David Letterman in NBC's late-late-night slot in 1993, the gangly redhead won over an audience – primarily a young one – with his offbeat humor and eye for production. He then inherited “The Tonight Show” after Jay Leno left ... only for Leno to return and O'Brien to elect to leave NBC. After nearly 11 years, and despite the fact that it had been renewed through 2022, O'Brien's subsequent talk show “Conan” will end its TBS run today.journalgazette.net