Yesterdays 6/24/21
The kitchen at the HAVEN house in Conway was undergoing a remodeling project of the highly used common space. “Lowe’s Heroes,” a team of employees volunteering non-working hours from the Conway store, have committed to two days or to the project’s completion. Brenda Brown, assistant manager and coordinator for the project, said the kitchen will have new cabinets, refinished tables, new countertops, wooden blinds, updated lighting fixtures, a backsplash, rugs and décor when the project is done.www.thecabin.net