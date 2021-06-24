Cancel
Conway, AR

Yesterdays 6/24/21

Log Cabin Democrat
 5 days ago

The kitchen at the HAVEN house in Conway was undergoing a remodeling project of the highly used common space. “Lowe’s Heroes,” a team of employees volunteering non-working hours from the Conway store, have committed to two days or to the project’s completion. Brenda Brown, assistant manager and coordinator for the project, said the kitchen will have new cabinets, refinished tables, new countertops, wooden blinds, updated lighting fixtures, a backsplash, rugs and décor when the project is done.

Congress & Courts
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust separate cases brought against Facebook last year, a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
Business
NBC News

Juul agrees to $40 million settlement in North Carolina teen marketing lawsuit

Juul Labs has agreed to pay North Carolina $40 million and change its business practices in the state. Regulators and health officials have blamed the company for the surging popularity of e-cigarettes among teens in recent years. In 2019, federal data found that more than one in four high school students had used an e-cigarette in the past 30 days, up from 11.7 percent just two years prior. As of 2020, that number fell to 19.6 percent of high school students amid greater regulatory scrutiny and the coronavirus pandemic.
Gloucester County, VA
NBC News

Supreme Court won't hear dispute over bathrooms for transgender students

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up the issue of whether the nation's schools must allow students to use the bathroom that match their gender identities. The court declined, without comment, to hear the case of Gavin Grimm, who has been at the center of a long legal battle with the school board in Gloucester County, Virginia. Grimm was born female but identified as male after his freshman year in high school, legally changing his name and beginning hormone therapy.